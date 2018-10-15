Manchester United have been given fresh hope they can strike a January deal for long-term target Ivan Perisic.

The Croatia star was targeted by Jose Mourinho in summer 2017, with United apparently just £3million short in bringing the former Wolfsburg man to Old Trafford.

Perisic has since gone to torment England at 2018 World Cup, while since proving his worth to Inter as Luciano Spalletti’s side returned to the top four of Italian football and with it secured a place in the Champions League.

But reports in Spain now claim Perisic could be on the move – and it could all be kickstarted by Barcelona’s determination to replace one of their struggling stars.

According to Don Balon, the LaLiga champions have finally lost patience with Ousmane Dembele and have identified the man they want to replace him.

The Spanish outlet claims Barca have targeted Portugal star Goncalo Guedes as a replacement for the French winger, who has struggled for form and fitness since his switch from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017, are are willing to pay Valencia’s €120m asking price.

It’s reported that Barca will finance the deal by allowing Dembele to move on, with the report suggesting the player will be sold to Inter Milan in a €110m deal.

Mourinho has never hidden from his admiration of Perisic and discussing over the summer why he rates the player so highly, he said: “Perisic is the kind of winger that is different to the others.

And with Dembele arriving at the San Siro, it’s claimed the Serie A giants will finally allow Perisic to make his long-awaited move to United for a fee of around €60m to help finance the deal.

“Normally you look at wingers and they are just fast and creative.

“But he is also physical, very physical. Fantastic in the air.

“So the way he wins that ball in the air [for Mario Mandzukic’s winning goal] and puts the ball into that space is only possible if you are very, very physical and dominant over defenders.

“So he was amazing by going there and winning that ball in the air.”

The story seems very much a case of adding two and two together, but it’s also suggested that the Croatian’s arrival at United could yet see a fourth winger in the chain, Anthony Martial, also moving on….

