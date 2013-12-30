January window key for Fulham

This is roughly the half-way point in the punishing Christmas/New Year schedule, so it seems like a sensible place to take stock. It’s still about three weeks of action in one go though. So, deep breath, and don’t tell the club we all noticed their attempt to sneak the appointment of Alan Curbishley as a technical director (read: adviser to Rene Meulensteen and future-proofing in the event of relegation) out late Christmas Eve evening.

First there was Man City at The Cottage. We probably should have done more to expose the obvious weak link in their defence (Martin Demichelis), but otherwise we made a pretty decent fist of that game.

However, the highlight for most people has me a little concerned. Adel Taarabt, playing as a lone forward in the absence of Dimitar Berbatov, was fabulous, especially having not had a great deal of first team football this season so far, but there were a couple of signs that the showing was more for his own purposes than ours.

He didn’t celebrate Kieran Richardson’s goal, despite being the one who made it, he walked straight down the tunnel at the end of the game instead of joining the other players in applauding the crowd, and when Steve Sidwell stole a header from him only to miss the target, he found it merely amusing.

There’s no question he was our best player, and playing down the middle is clearly his preferred role, but if those signs are there when he’s having a good day, is he still going to be the same strop Harry Redknapp doesn’t want back at QPR when he has a bad day? We can’t afford that if so.

On to Norwich, with Taarabt starting up front again. He played well, but wasn’t as effective. Fortunately, he didn’t need to be. After we’d weathered the first 20 minutes or so of pressure from the home side, that game was all us. It did however highlight another shortcoming in the side that we have to address.

We are carrying too many shot-shy players. It needed a moment of brilliance from man-of-the-match Scott Parker to settle the game, but before that there were countless times when our attacks broke down because our midfielders were all looking for a way to pass responsibility to someone else when in or near the Norwich box.

We’re getting into scoring positions, which is encouraging, but to put it in all simplicity, if you don’t shoot you don’t score. The loan signing of Clint Dempsey will hopefully go some way towards that, as he was never shy in front of goal, but only in the short term. He’ll be gone by the end of February, so maybe he can inspire a little more bravery in the box before he does.

Last was the misery of Hull on Saturday. Somehow many fans were left confused by the number of changes Rene Meulensteen made to the starting line-up, missing entirely that winning the next two games at home is far more important than damage limitation in a game we were always going to lose anyway.

It was obvious from the moment Giorgos Karagounis was dropped against Norwich that Rene’s plan was to rest him so that he could play 90 minutes in Parker’s stead against Hull, saving Scott from the risk of a fifth yellow card before the January amnesty, and in turn meaning he was suitably rested for the crunch West Ham game on New Year’s Day.

It was therefore equally obvious that he’d do the same in other positions, and after Hugo Rodallega made his return as a second-half substitute at Norwich, the chances of Taarabt being rested and Berbatov not being rushed back were just as high. Indeed all of the changes made at the KC could have been, for any thinking fan, predicted, except maybe Bryan Ruiz being handed a start when Alex Kacaniklic was more deserving of some game time.

We will now see our strongest possible eleven against West Ham, sweeping changes against Norwich in the FA Cup, and the first choice men back again for Sunderland at home in two weeks. It’s all part of the plan.

A 6-0 scoreline probably wasn’t, but losing should not come as a surprise or a disappointment to anyone. We’d forfeited the game anyway. The size of the defeat though has shown up just how lacking our back-up defensive players are.

Fernando Amorebieta and Elsad Zverotic make me nervous just by being on the bench. They are not cut out for the Premier League and need to go back to a European league where more time on the ball and less physical forwards are normality. The number of times Zverotic (who was not alone) just stood still and watched Hull players pounce on second balls was disgraceful. Three of the six goals were because of this.

So it’s time to draw up a January shopping list, and at least one top-class centre back has got to be first priority. We’re missing Brede Hangeland more than ever, particularly in the height department, and when it gets to the point where our most reliable central defender is Philippe Senderos, something is badly wrong.

After that, it depends how ruthless we want to be and how much money we want to spend. On the conservative side, we probably need a genuinely creative number ten, a left-back and a reserve right-back. However, if we’re brutally honest, we need better players all over the pitch.

That might be unfair on some members of the current squad, who are sincerely giving their all, but if we want to progress then in some cases (Riise, Richardson, Rodellega, Ruiz) their all isn’t good enough. That kind of cut-throat overhaul will have to wait though. The season needs saving first, and that means plugging the most serious gaps. If Berbatov does leave, a finisher is another one of those.

Where we’re going to struggle is the new loan signings rule. In an ideal world six-month loan signings would probably be our preferred territory at this time. Players would be more likely to accept because it gives them a guaranteed out if we go down, we won’t have to find transfer funds, we won’t be locked in to keeping stop-gap players, and so on and so forth.

The league is full of players, especially strikers, who aren’t getting much game time because everyone wants to play with one up front these days (either through fear of losing, or Barcelona-esque aspirations) and most of them could be tempted by a loan signing somewhere they’re going to actually play, even if it’s just to prove their worth to their parent club. Especially those looking to be part of their national squad in Brazil. Not that this tactic has worked with Darren Bent, but the logic is still sound.

Since we already have Bent and Taarabt on loan from domestic clubs though, none of that is possible as only two are permitted at any one time. I’d send Bent back to free up a space, but that’s unlikely too.

We could start using the likes of Lasse Christensen, Chris David, and (when fit again) Moussa Dembele instead, but we can’t let January pass in the hope they come good only to find they’re not up to it. That leaves loans from foreign leagues (which count as regular transfers), and permanent signings.

I can see us going for the loans from abroad, especially as the Premier League rejected the five-player starting-11 foreign loanee cap that the Football League adopted, because with purchases, the question is not only can we afford the quality of players we need, but can we convince them to come to a club which may not stay up?

By Andy Lye, FanZone’s Fulham blogger. Follow him on Twitter at @jukeboxmetal – and don’t forget to follow @FanZone too!