Januzaj proves ‘grass is not always greener’ – Anderlecht boss

A manager at former club Anderlecht has claimed Adnan Januzaj is a lesson to younger players who want to make big moves.

Januzaj spent six years in the youth system at Anderlecht after joining in 2005, but left the Juliper League club to move to Manchester United in 2011.

After a two-year spell in the United development system, the winger made his first-team debut under David Moyes in August 2013.

The 21-year-old’s first season of competitive football saw him play 35 games and score four goals, and he was regarded as one of the club’s brightest young prospects.

But Januzaj struggled in the following campaign, failing to score in 21 appearances in the 2014/15 season.

He then spent half a season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, and is now with Premier League side Sunderland until May.

The general manager of Anderlecht, Herman Van Holsbeeck, is unsurprised that Januzaj’s early promise at Old Trafford has quickly been forgotten.

“By letting them go, we want to show younger players that the grass isn’t always greener elsewhere,” he told Sport/Foot Magazine.

“Is Iseka Batshuayi playing at Marseille? Charly Musonda [contracted to Chelsea], is he playing at Real Betis? Januzaj, same thing.”