Januzaj ‘refuses to change’ with United reserves over Mourinho treatment

While Jose Mourinho has managed to attract some star players to Old Trafford, he has also apparently managed to alienate some too.

After the treatment of Bastian Schweinsteiger has caused several football names to speak out, it now seems as though Adnan Januzaj is struggling to see eye-to-eye with the Portuguese boss.

Reports in the Mirror on Sunday state that the Belgian is unhappy at having to change and play with United’s reserve squad and believes he’s not been shown the respect he deserves.

Januzaj has played 63 first team games under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, and had a spell on loan at Borussia Dortmund, where his time was cut short after coaches were ‘unimpressed by his attitude’.

The report goes on to state that Januzaj changed for training with the reserves in a toilet adjacent to the Under-21 dressing room last week, and also allegedly arrived from his home already in his kit.

A United source revealed to the Mirror: “Januzaj is furious that he’s not part of Mourinho’s squad and has basically been banished to change in the Under-21 dressing room.

“He has spent the last couple of seasons with the first team when he’s not been out on loan and feels he should have been treated better.”

It is understood that the Red Devils will let the 21-year-old leave, with the Mirror stating that United value him around £20million.

Moves to Sunderland – where Moyes is now boss – and even AC Milan have been mentioned as possible ways to get the player’s career back off the ground.