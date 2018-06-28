Januzaj seals top spot for Belgium, England face Colombia next

A moment of magic from Adnan Januzaj secured victory and top spot in Group G for Belgium in a low-key clash with fellow qualifiers England.

Both managers made it clear their priorities now lay further into this tournament; England made eight changes to their starting XI, while Belgium went one better with nine.

The result, perhaps inevitably, was a disjointed first half in which neither side was able to find much cohesion while it was Belgium who saw most of the ball.

Gary Cahill produced one goalline clearance after a Jordan Pickford spill – it would likely have gone to VAR had the ball crept over the line – but there was little other meaningful action at either end.

At half-time England were set to top the group on fair play points but that all changed when Januzaj cut inside Danny Rose and curled a fine finish beyond Pickford.

Marcus Rashford had England’s best chance to equalise when he was sent clean through on goal only for his shot to be diverted wide by Thibaut Courtois.

Belgium will now face Group H runners-up Japan in the last 16, while England face Colombia. But if England do prevail in that one – and Colombia’s talisman James Rodriguez is an injury doubt – they will face the winner of Sweden v Switzerland in the last eight rather than Brazil or Mexico.