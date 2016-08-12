Januzaj too ‘relaxed’ as Mourinho puts Man Utd winger up for loan

Adnan Januzaj’s “relaxed” attitude in training has cost him his place in Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United squad for the forthcoming season, according to reports.

Januzaj has been listed for loan after the new manager brought in four new players during the close season and must now cut down his squad size.

The Daily Record claims that Januzaj is seeking a permanent transfer away from Old Trafford after media reports suggested he didn’t receive an explanation as to why he had been listed for loan.

A source close to the Portuguese coach told the Daily Record “that other players were better at this moment [as Januzaj] is a bit relaxed” during his performances in pre-season training.

“If he wants to know why he is being offered on loan the manager’s office is always open for the players,” added the source.

The Belgium international, who was recalled from his season-long loan at Dortmund in January after only making three starts, has made 67 appearances for United since his debut in 2013.

There seems to be plenty of interest around in the 21-year-old and new Sunderland manager David Moyes recently hinted that he would be interested in taking Januzaj to the Stadium of Light.

“I’d love to get that level of player,” said Moyes when asked about United duo Januzaj and Marouane Fellaini.

“If those good players want to come to the north-east and join me I’ll drive down to Manchester and pick them up. I’d be happy to have them. They’re excellent players. We’re interested but I’m sure loads of other clubs are as well.”