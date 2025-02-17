Real Madrid are showing interest in a summer move for Jarrad Branthwaite, with a report revealing whether or not the defender would be open to a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu, as sources reveal to TEAMtalk Everton’s stance on a potential exit for the England international.

Branthwaite has been on the books of Everton since 2020, and after loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and PSV, he has established himself as one of the best young centre-backs in the Premier League. When fit and available, the 22-year-old is one of the first names on the Toffees’ teamsheet, and his rise has been so impressive that he has even earned an England cap.

Branthwaite has long been linked with an exit from Everton, especially with the Toffees flirting with relegation from the Premier League in recent seasons, and those rumours persist.

According to TBR, Spanish and European giants Madrid are now showing a keen interest in Branthwaite.

With Antonio Rudiger 31 now and David Alaba a year older and having serious injury problems in recent times, Los Blancos are on the hunt for a new centre-back in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that Madrid “hugely admire” Branthwaite, who has given one assist in 18 matches in all competitions for Everton so far this season.

However, it would not be easy for Madrid to get a deal done for the young Englishman.

TBR has noted that Branthwaite, who has been described as “a revelation” in the report, is open to signing a new contract with Everton and extending his stay at the Merseyside club.

“The highly-rated centre-back is keen on spending at least one more season in the blue half of Merseyside at their new stadium to assess how life is under David Moyes and the Friedkin Group,” states the report.

Everton are also said to be confident about keeping Branthwaite and will demand between £70million and £80million for the defender.

Then there is the intense competition that Madrid will face for the youngster.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are all interested in a summer move for Branthwaite.

Everton stance on Jarrad Branthwaite – sources

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk’s Everton transfer correspondent Harry Watkinson that the Toffees have no intention whatsoever of selling Branthwaite in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk understands that Everton’s plan is to tie down the defender to a new contract and ensure his position as one of the most important figures in the team.

The Toffees are no longer under pressure to sell any of their best players for PSR reasons because of the takeover and will not be forced to cash in on Branthwaite for anything less than £70million in the summer transfer window.

Everton are in good form in the Premier League at the moment and could finish the season in the top half of the table.

