Jarrod Bowen’s commitment to West Ham United is being tested, with sources informing TEAMtalk that he views his future as ‘very open’, with Manchester United and Tottenham among his potential suitors in the summer.

The Hammers are 18th in the Premier League table and are battling to avoid relegation, sitting two points away from safety as things stand.

Club captain Bowen has undoubtedly been one of West Ham’s best players in recent years and has played almost every minute of their 27 league games this term, notching eight goals and three assists in the process.

The 29-year-old signed a long-term contract with the Hammers in 2023, which runs until June 2030, and club sources continue to highlight his importance, including praise for his tireless efforts in matches like the goalless draw against Bournemouth last time out.

However, speculation about a potential summer 2026 exit has intensified, particularly if West Ham fail to secure top-flight survival.

Interest from bigger clubs persists. We understand Man Utd could target him if West Ham go down, viewing him as a way to boost their attack.

Tottenham have longstanding admiration, having enquired about him in recent windows and seeing him as a “complete footballer” suited to next season’s European aspirations. Their hopes of landing Bowen will also hinge on whether they can avoid relegation themselves, though.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

West Ham set for fight to keep Jarrod Bowen

Liverpool have been urged by some to consider Bowen praising his superior work ethic and fit on the right flank, but sources have played down any connection to Anfield for now.

Other links include occasional mentions of Newcastle United and Arsenal, but nothing concrete has emerged on that front recently.

West Ham are fiercely protective of their captain, and any permanent transfer would command a substantial fee given his contract length and market value, estimated around €60million (£52.5m / $70.8m). However that fee is negotiable if they do drop to the Championship.

For now, Bowen is focused on helping West Ham climb out of trouble, with upcoming fixtures like the clash against Liverpool at Anfield tomorrow offering a chance to build momentum.

His decision this summer will ultimately hinge on West Ham’s fate: loyalty could see him stay and cement legendary status, or ambition might drive him towards European football and top-tier status.

Latest Man Utd news: Gordon wanted / Wharton transfer battle

Meanwhile, we have reported how Man Utd are one of the club’s keeping a close eye on Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon, who has been superb for the Magpies this season.

It could take £95million to lure Gordon from St James’ Park, though, and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to bring him to the Emirates.

In other news, Man Utd look set to go head-to-head with Liverpool for the signing of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, who may surprisingly be available for just £60million this summer.

Real Madrid are also tracking the England international, who looks likely to depart Selhurst Park.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.