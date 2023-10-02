Jarrod Bowen: Talks underway as Liverpool continue relentless pursuit of goal-hungry West Ham attacker

West Ham have reportedly opened fresh talks with in-form winger Jarrod Bowen over a new contract in order to ward off Liverpool’s continued pursuit of the player.

The England international, who will be out of contract in the summer of 2025, has been heavily tipped to join Jurgen Klopp’s regeneration of his first-team squad on Merseyside.

Klopp is in the middle of revamping a Reds side that underperformed massively last season, with his midfield so far being the main focus of attention.

However, it’s thought that the German is still looking at new defensive and attacking recruits ahead of the January transfer window.

And one of those options is well known to be Bowen, who has become the main man at the London Stadium after Declan Rice’s big-money summer exit.

The 26-year-old has made a superb start to the new campaign, playing every minute in the league and notching five goals in his seven top-flight outings so far.

He was on target again in the 2-0 win over Sheffield United at the weekend, further showcasing his talents to potential suitors.

Indeed, West Ham boss David Moyes is convinced Bowen will be back in the England squad for the upcoming games against Australia and the Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy.

The forward has not played for the Three Lions since the Nations League clash with Hungary in 2022 but has featured four times for his country.

Overall, Bowen has proved to be a huge success since signing from Hull City for £22million in January 2020.

He has scored 45 goals in 165 games in all competitions for the Irons, with his most famous strike being the winner in the Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina back in June.

And, according to Football Insider, he is set to be rewarded for his superb form with a lucrative new contract.

West Ham desperate to keep Liverpool hands off Bowen

Indeed, West Ham are hoping that a new contract will convince Bowen that his long-term future remains in east London and not on Merseyside.

There is also the small matter of where he would line up if he did head to Anfield, for what could be a fee in the region of £80m.

Mo Salah continues to be the main man in Liverpool‘s attack, even if links to the Saudi Pro League refuse to go away.

The Reds stood firm as Al-Ittihad failed with a £150m offer for the Egyptian late in the summer, although they are expected to try their luck again in January.

If Salah does go then a move for Bowen as a straight replacement on the right of Liverpool’s front three makes so much sense, but the chances of Klopp agreeing to a mid-season sale of his star forward appear to be slim and none.

To that end, it appears there is more chance of Bowen extending his stay with the Hammers at this stage than agreeing to join the Reds.

