McCarthy quits the South Coast for Barnsley

Barnsley have signed defender Jason McCarthy from Southampton for an undisclosed fee.

McCarthy, comfortable at right-back and central defence, has put pen to paper on a three-year deal and is the Reds’ second summer signing.

“I’m really, really pleased to get Jason to join us,” head coach Paul Heckingbottom told the club’s official website.

“We’ve been monitoring him for a while and as soon as we became aware that there was a chance, we jumped at it.”

McCarthy progressed through Southampton’s academy, but made only one first-team appearance before spending the 2015/16 season on loan at Wycombe.

He joined Walsall on a long-term loan last summer and was an ever-present for Jon Whitney’s side in Sky Bet League One last season, scoring five goals.

??️ We are delighted to confirm the signing of @JasonMcCarthy32 from Southampton on a 3-year-deal. #COYR pic.twitter.com/nTdRf7zZtl — Barnsley FC (@bfc_official) June 13, 2017

McCarthy added: “I’m absolutely delighted to be here, it’s a thrill to get it over the line. This was the perfect next step for me, to sign for a Championship club, especially one like Barnsley.”

Barnsley signed midfielder Stevie Mallan, 21, from St Mirren on a three-year deal last month.