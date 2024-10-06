Jaw-dropping report reveals shock Liverpool swoop for former Man Utd sensation

According to the latest reports from Spain, Liverpool are considering what would be a controversial move for former Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood.

The England international, who now plies his trade in France with Marseille, came up the academy ranks at Old Trafford and was considered a huge prospect before a well-publicised off-field incident ended up eventually bringing his United career to an end.

Greenwood returned to the game with a loan stint at LaLiga outfit Getafe last season, scoring 10 goals and adding six assists in 36 games in all competitions. However, United opted against reintegrating the 23-year-old back into their squad over fears of a backlash.

As a result, Greenwood was sold to Marseille over the summer for a fee of around €26million and has made a strong start to life in Ligue 1.

The attacker has notched five goals and an assist in his seven games for the club so far, with Robert De Zerbi’s men currently sitting third in the table.

And, according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Greenwood has emerged on Liverpool‘s raid as they continue to plan for the potential exit of legendary figure Mo Salah at Anfield.

Salah’s contract is due to run out at the end of the current campaign and it’s reported that Greenwood could be an ideal long-term replacement for the Egyptian.

Fichajes adds that while the Merseyside outfit already have a number of quality attacking options at their disposal, they remain on the lookout due to those concerns over Salah.

READ MORE ➡️ Mo Salah replacement: SEVEN top-class attackers Liverpool could sign as contract D-Day looms

Liverpool links to Greenwood appear fanciful at best

Greenwood is currently under contract in France until 2029 and would not be allowed to move on the cheap, especially given that Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are also keen on his signature.

Any sale of Greenwood going forward though will be big news for United as it’s reported they have a significant sell-on clause, which was included when he moved to France.

Despite that, any talk of a move to Liverpool for Greenwood must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Given the situation surrounding the player’s exit from United, the Reds would be opening themselves up to a backlash of their own if they were to make a move.

And although there is no denying that Greenwood remains a quality player, a return to the Premier League still appears to be some way off at this stage.

Chelsea join Liverpool in Adeyemi hunt as Wharton bid prepped

In other Liverpool news, Chelsea have reportedly ‘expressed a serious interest’ in signing Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi, who is also a target for the Reds.

The 22-year-old, who can play as a winger or striker, is considered one of the best attacking players in the Bundesliga on his day and is only expected to improve.

However, sources have informed TEAMtalk that it is unlikely that Chelsea will spend big in January, so it seems unlikely that they’ll be signing Adeyemi anytime soon.

Indeed, we feel that Liverpool is a more likely destination for the Dortmund forward.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly preparing to submit a bid for Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton in January but face competition from two Premier League rivals.

IN FOCUS – Mason Greenwood career so far

As dubious as the links to Liverpool are, Greenwood remains a special talent whose career is on an upward trend but there is a strong feeling that a return to the Premier League will not happen any time soon.

Mason Greenwood, senior career stats

DON’T MISS ➡️ Man Utd line up blockbuster move for Bundesliga forward who dreams of Liverpool transfer