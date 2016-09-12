Jealous doubters will be proved wrong by Pogba, claims Zlatan

Paul Pogba will make his “jealous” doubters “swallow every word” of criticism, insists Manchester United team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Pogba played the full 90 minutes of the Manchester derby on Saturday, but had a disappointing afternoon as Manchester United slipped to a 2-1 defeat.

The Frenchman showed glimpses of the form which persuaded United to spend a world-record £89.3million on him this summer, but was ultimately second best at Old Trafford, with his display appearing to anger Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher.

Ibrahimovic, who scored in the defeat, says that the 23-year-old will soon prove his doubters wrong.

“Paul came from a generation that is becoming important in France,” he said.

“The national team did not win the Euros, unfortunately, but the generation is strong and they will become stronger and Paul is one of them, and with what he has done, he will become even better.

“I did not know Paul before and now I know him personally, he is a boy who works hard, he wants to progress and has a good attitude.

“But he is still young and all the jealous people talking about him will swallow every word they said about him. Because he will only get better.”