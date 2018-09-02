Fulham new boy Jean-Michael Seri has lifted the lid on his decision to sign for the Cottagers this summer ahead of a host of their Premier League rivals.

Having been close to joining Barcelona in the summer of 2017, the Ivory Coast midfielder had been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham. However, the in-demand midfielder stunned the footballing world by completing a €40million switch to Premier League new boys Fulham from Nice.

And now the 27-year-old has come clean on his decision to snub potentially more lucrative moves for the lesser lights of Craven Cottage.

“When I played for Pacos de Ferreira in Portugal, Nice came for me and they really came,” Seri said. “Fulham wanted me the same way.

“They said ‘We want you, come to Fulham’. Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, they saw me but they didn’t say ‘We want you’.

“Because Fulham gave me this respect, although other clubs wanted me, I wanted to sign for Fulham.

“Fulham made it clear they wanted me and were given permission despite knowing Chelsea, Manchester [United] also wanted me.

“My president calls me, he says, ‘Fulham want you, do you want to go?’

I say, ‘If they want me, they respect me’. The big clubs want me but Fulham show they want me.”

Seri has featured in all four of Fulham’s matches this season, scoring once in last Sunday’s 4-2 success against Burnley.