Xabi Alonso has reportedly sent a direct message to Jeremie Frimpong as he prepares to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool, as the incoming Real Madrid head coach plans to stop another star from moving to Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold has already announced that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season. Although the right-back has not disclosed the name of his next club, it is widely expected that he will complete the move to long-standing suitors Real Madrid.

Liverpool have not wasted any time in getting a suitable replacement for Alexander-Arnold.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on May 13 that Liverpool were in the final stages of agreeing a deal for Bayer Leverkusen star Frimpong.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the former Celtic right-back has a release clause of around €40 million (£33.6m, $44.5m) in his contract at Bayer.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has since reported on X that Frimpong has ‘completed first and second part of his medical with formal steps and announcement to follow’, giving the deal ‘Here we go’ on May 20.

Defensa Central has now revealed how Alonso feels about Frimpong joining Liverpool.

The Madrid-centric website has claimed that Alonso, who is leaving his role as the Bayer head coach and will replace Carlo Ancelotti as Los Blancos boss, included Frimpong in the list of players that he gave the Spanish giants to sign in the summer transfer window.

However, with Madrid having already secured the services of Alexander-Arnold, president Florentino Perez ‘discarded’ the option of Frimpong, ‘who will now head to Anfield’ to replace the England international right-back.

Defensa Central claims that Alonso has sent Frimpong the following message: “It annoys me that we are still not together, but you deserve to play in a great team and Liverpool is.”

Frimpong starred for Bayer under Alonso and won the Bundesliga title in the 2023/24 campaign.

The 24-year-old was deployed mainly as a right wing-back by Alonso and was described as “100% the best right back that I’ve played with” by former Celtic centre-back Christopher Jullien on The Redmen TV last week.

Real Madrid plan Piero Hincapie blow for Liverpool – report

While Alonso is set to lose Frimpong to Liverpool, the incoming Madrid boss could be able to sign Hincapie.

Liverpool are interested in a summer deal for the 23-year-old Ecuador international, who has worked with Alonso at Bayer.

However, Hincapie has been spotted in Madrid, according to El Chiringuito, as Los Blancos try to convince him to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The same Spanish news outlet reported earlier this month that Hincapie has been putting pressure on Bayer to negotiate a transfer with Madrid.

The Spanish and European powerhouse have already signed a centre-back in the summer transfer window, with Dean Huijsen joining from Bournemouth.

However, Madrid are said to be in the market for another centre-back.

Arsenal star William Saliba is Madrid’s “dream” target , according to Fabrizio Romano, while Liverpool ace Ibrahima Konate is also a player that Madrid president Florentino Perez admires.

Latest Real Madrid news: Wirtz demand, midfielder talks

Alonso has explained to Madrid president Florentino Perez why he should sign Florian Wirtz ahead of Liverpool, according to a report.

Madrid are reportedly in talks to sign a top midfielder that Arsenal are also keen on.

A journalist has claimed that a Chelsea star is 80% likely to join Madrid in the summer transfer window.

