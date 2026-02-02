Liverpool have sealed a deal for Rennes defensive prodigy Jeremy Jaquet, beating long‑time favourites Chelsea to one of Europe’s most sought‑after young talents in a major coup for the Merseyside giants, TEAMtalk can confirm – and that may not be their only piece of big business on transfer deadline day.

Chelsea had been leading the chase for the 20‑year‑old — widely viewed as one of the most gifted young defenders in world football – and personal terms were never a stumbling block for any of the parties involved. Jaquet’s camp had even indicated earlier this month that Stamford Bridge was the player’s preferred destination, despite rival interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

But in a decisive late‑window turn, Liverpool have pushed ahead of the pack.

Rennes have been adamant throughout January that they would not sanction Jaquet’s departure before Monday’s deadline, and that stance has been honoured. However, we can confirm Jaquet will undergo a medical on Merseyside on Monday, after which he will return to France to complete the season with Rennes before officially moving to Anfield in the summer.

The Ligue 1 side have stood firm on their valuation, insisting Jaquet’s fee must surpass their record sale – the £56million Manchester City paid for Jeremy Doku in 2023.

And sources have now confirmed to us that Liverpool sporting director, Richard Hughes stepped up the pressure over the weekend, formally opening talks with Rennes and making it clear they were willing to meet the asking price.

We understand Liverpool have agreed to pay £55 million plus £5m add‑ons, a package worth €69m ($82m) that will eclipse the Doku deal and make Jaquet the most expensive sale in Rennes’ history.

Chelsea have been made aware of Liverpool’s move, but their reluctance to meet the French club’s terms appears to have cost them dearly. After leading the race for weeks, they now look set to miss out on a player heavily earmarked for their long‑term defensive rebuild.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have pulled off a significant victory both on and off the pitch — and the Reds will feel they have landed a generational defensive talent ahead of schedule.

Jaquet’s next steps should become formal early this week, but the deal is done. Liverpool have won the race.

Liverpool also hold talks for €75m Dutch mega-talent

Liverpool may not be done there, either, after reports claimed they had opened talks with AZ Alkmaar for another of Europe’s most in-demand young stars in Kees Smit.

We understand that AZ will demand more than €60million (£52.2m, $70.6m) for Smit, with some in the Netherlands saying that the 20-year-old Dutchman could cost as much as €75million (£65.3m, $88.3m).

We first revealed back on December 30 that Liverpool were among the sides keen on a deal for the player, who has been compared to Barcelona’s great midfield talent, Pedri.

However, while Liverpool are in talks over a deal for now, they may also be told that any deal may need to wait until the summer and, amid strong reports that talks are underway, the Reds could yet agree a deal similar to that for Jacquet.

The midfielder has made 62 appearances for AZ so far in his career, scoring five goals and providing seven assists in the process.

Smit has scored three goals and given five assists in 31 appearances for AZ so far this season.

