Leicester star Jeremy Monga is to join Manchester City after Arsenal choked on the Foxes' demands

Manchester City have sensationally hijacked Arsenal’s move for Jeremy Monga after agreeing personal terms with the Leicester City wonderkid and having agreed to meet the Foxes’ huge demands over a fee, TEAMtalk understands.

The 16-year-old, who celebrates his 17th birthday later this month, had appeared destined for the Emirates after Arsenal spent more than a month working on a deal for one of English football’s brightest young talents.

However, TEAMtalk can reveal that Manchester City‘s late intervention has dramatically changed the picture, with Pep Guardiola’s former club moving decisively once it became clear Arsenal would not meet Leicester’s valuation.

Sources have confirmed to us that Monga has now agreed terms on a move to the Etihad, with City prepared to satisfy Leicester’s £10million asking price.

The deal represents another major coup for City’s recruitment department, who have been quietly monitoring developments throughout the process despite Arsenal being viewed as clear favourites for much of the summer.

Monga has already signed professional terms with Leicester, with the contract officially coming into effect on his 17th birthday on July 10.

That meant any club hoping to sign him needed to strike an agreement with the Foxes rather than simply convincing the player.

Arsenal invested significant time in negotiations and held extensive discussions with both Leicester and the player’s representatives.

But despite their confidence, the Gunners ultimately refused to match Leicester’s £10million valuation, leaving the door open for City to strike…

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TEAMtalk understands City wasted little time in capitalising. Having remained in regular contact with Monga’s camp throughout the process, they quickly accelerated negotiations and have now won the race for one of the country’s most exciting teenage prospects.

The England youth international was never short of admirers.

Sources have revealed that Monga held discussions with more than half a dozen clubs over recent months as he carefully weighed up the next step in his career.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United all explored a deal, while European heavyweights Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus also held talks with the player and his representatives.

Despite that widespread interest, Arsenal looked to have stolen a march on their rivals.

Yet City’s persistence has proved decisive. We understand the Cityzens were always confident they remained firmly in the conversation and were ready to act if Arsenal’s negotiations stalled.

That is exactly what has happened. With City agreeing to Leicester’s financial demands and Monga now on board with the move, the deal is expected to progress quickly once the contractual formalities surrounding his professional terms are complete.

For Arsenal, it represents a frustrating setback after weeks of work on the transfer.

For Manchester City, it is another statement signing as they continue to secure some of the most highly-rated young talent in Europe.

The capture of Monga will follow a busy 48 hours for City.

On Thursday, they formally announced the club-record £116m signing of England star Elliot Anderson.

And the day before, City also finalised a €25m capture of Mathys Detourbet from sister club Troyes, though the young winger has been loaned straight out to Monaco. TEAMtalk exclusively first revealed the plan to sign Detourbet back in April.

City, though, will have to sanction some sales to balance the books. In light of that, the club are expected to sell a five-cap England star this summer, with Nottingham Forest and Everton among those keen.

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