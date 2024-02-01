Jesse Lingard agrees spectacular next move, with ex-Man Utd star to sign three-year deal

Free agent Jesse Lingard has verbally agreed a three-year deal and the ex-Manchester United star is due to fly out ahead of completing a truly eye-catching move.

Lingard, 31, is best known for his 22-year stint on the books of Man Utd. However, upon leaving his boyhood club, Lingard signed a one-year deal with Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2022 that ultimately proved unsuccessful.

Lingard failed to score or provide a single assist in 17 Premier League appearances for Forest. That was despite being the highest paid player at the club during his spell.

Lingard was let go upon expiry of his one-year deal at the City Ground last summer. He’s been without a club ever since, though that’s about to change.

According to both Sky Sports and TEAMtalk’s own sources, Lingard is set to join South Korean side FC Seoul.

The attacker has verbally agreed a two-year deal that contains an option for a third season. Lingard is set to fly out to the far east in the coming days to complete the deal.

Given Lingard is a free agent, his move is not subject to any transfer deadlines and he can be signed at any time by Seoul.

Lingard did have offers to sign with clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia. However, Sky reported the idea of moving to South Korea intrigued him the most.

