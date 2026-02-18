Jesse Lingard’s unconventional career path since leaving Manchester United looks set to continue after reports revealed he has been in lengthy talks with a little-known Brazilian club.

Five years ago, Lingard appeared to have the world at his feet again whilst thriving on loan at West Ham. But they failed to keep him and he returned for one last year with Man Utd, before signing up for an unsuccessful spell with Nottingham Forest.

After half a year out of the game, the attacking midfielder then made a surprise move to South Korea with FC Seoul. His adventure there recently came to an end after 19 goals from 67 appearances.

Thus, Lingard is a free agent again – but potentially not for much longer.

According to Globo, an ‘offer is on the table’ to Lingard from Brazilian side Remo.

The Brazilian report claims ‘negotiations have progressed’ after talks over the past few weeks, and it now looks likely that Lingard will sign a contract there for the rest of the season.

All in the time since Lingard last played in the Premier League, Remo have earned consecutive promotions to go from the third tier of Brazilian football to the country’s top flight, Serie A.

Their current squad mainly consists of Brazilian players, but they have also attracted some international players, the most notable being 25-cap Greece international Panagiotis Tachtsidis (formerly on Forest’s books without ever playing).

Revealed: The clubs that said no to Lingard

Now, Lingard is being tipped to complete a shock move to South America – although TEAMtalk has learned of the opportunities that fell through for him back in the UK.

Our correspondent Graeme Bailey has confirmed Lingard spoke with West Ham in January, offering his services for a second spell at the London Stadium, but they said no.

Bailey can also reveal that Lingard made himself available to Burnley, plus Championship promotion hunters Coventry City, Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town, but they all rejected the chance to sign him.

Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers also overlooked Lingard, although we are told the former did consider him before going for a different free agent in the shape of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who recently signed a six-month contract in Glasgow.

