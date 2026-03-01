Jesse Lingard gets stunning ‘Here We Go’ from Romano as link up with former Man Utd star confirmed

Former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is poised to link up with one of his former Old Trafford teammates after Fabrizio Romano confirmed the 33-year-old’s somewhat surprising next move.

The former England international has been a free agent since leaving South Korean club FC Seoul in December and did have offers on the table from Europe and the United States.

Indeed, in a previous report it was claimed that talks had taken place with up to seven British sides, but Lingard is now on his way to the warmer climes of Brazil.

Indeed, trusted transfer insider Romano has given his now famous ‘here we go’ to Lingard joining elite Brazilian outfit Corinthians.

A verbal agreement has been reached on a one-year contract, which includes an option to extend for a further season.

Travel arrangements and a medical are the next steps before he formally signs with the Sao Paulo outfit, as the ex-Man Utd star starts his next chapter in South America.

Lingard came through the Red Devils’ academy and went on to make 232 appearances for the club over an eight-year period.

He also has 32 caps for England and was a key part of the side that reached the 2018 World Cup semi-finals under Gareth Southgate.

Corinthians, who have won the Brazilian Campeonato seven times, are fourth in the table this season with seven points from their opening four matches.

Should Lingard complete his switch, he will link up with former Man Utd team-mate Memphis Depay at Corinthians.

The Netherlands international is in his third season in Brazil, having joined Corinthians from Atletico Madrid back in 2024.

As for Lingard, the attacking midfielder scored 19 goals and laid on 10 assists during his short stint in South Korea, but now moves on to his next adventure.

