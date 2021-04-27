Jesse Lingard is reported to have told Manchester United that he wants to make his loan move to West Ham permanent this summer following his spectacular run of form with the Hammers.

Lingard has burst back onto the scene in the second half of this season after his United struggles. Indeed, the 28-year-old has directly contributed to 13 goals in 11 games since joining West Ham on loan. As such, he could cap off a remarkable spell with a spot in England’s Euro 2020 squad.

However, his future beyond the summer tournament remains unclear, with the Hammers keen to make his move permanent. They’re not the only interested parties, however, with Arsenal, Spurs and Leicester touted as suitors. Aston Villa have also recently joined the hunt, according to reports.

Gary Neville also raised the prospect that Lingard might still have a future at Manchester United. However, in giving the player a blunt message, he explained he could only do so if he accepted a squad role at Old Trafford.

With all that in mind, Eurosport claim Lingard is ‘almost certain’ to push for a move away from the Red Devils this summer. They claim the new lease of life he has enjoyed under David Moyes at West Ham has convinced Lingard to make a permanent switch to the London Stadium.

Lingard has openly admitted he was frustrated at Old Trafford prior to leaving on loan and had even considered quitting. But it’s claimed he’s quickly rediscovered his love for the game. Furthermore, the player has reportedly come to the realisation that staying with the Hammers would be best for his career going forwards.

As such, it’s claimed West Ham have been in contact with United to try and thrash out a permanent deal. However, it’s reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are in no hurry to inform the Hammers of their asking price.

Instead, it’s believed they will wait for the season’s end and to see if anyone else makes contact over a potential deal.

West Ham tried to negotiate a £15m option on Lingard as part of their initial loan signing. However, United knocked that back knowing they could command a higher fee were the loan to prove a success.

Officials from West Ham are now waiting to find out what the terms of the permanent agreement would be.

However, all the signs point towards a permanent stay at West Ham. Moyes knows the player is happy there. Qualification for European football will further enhance their prospects and mark a fantastic season for the east Londoners.

Reports last week stated United would likely ask for a fee of £21.5m if the Hammers are to make the move permanent.

Moyes praise for Lingard

Moyes, meanwhile, has praised Lingard for speaking up over his battle with mental health.

“I think it is good that Jesse spoke up,” the Hammers boss stated.

“I think everybody going through these times has had issues and we are really fortunate in football that we can come in and go to work and run about with our pals, play football and train.

“We are really fortunate there, whereas there are others who haven’t been in that situation. But I think it is important that people do speak up because life has been difficult for most over the last 18 months or so.

“But let’s hope that everything is getting better – and it certainly is getting better for Jesse.

“His performances, his football, he is great fun around the training ground. Sometimes you know, yeah he is a big kid, but sometimes we like that. Sometimes it is good to be big kids!”

