Manchester United have reportedly offered Jesse Lingard a new three-year contract, with the final decision now resting on the midfielder.

The 28-year-old’s current deal runs out next summer, so questions over his plans will undoubtedly have arisen. However, his stellar form on loan at West Ham last season has made his impending decision ever more pivotal. Indeed, he can again offer his best form to a club, having recovered from a career lull.

Lingard scored nine goals in 16 West Ham games, scooping the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for April.

While he did not make England’s final Euro 2020 squad, he has shot back into manager Gareth Southgate’s view.

Domestically, meanwhile, Hammers boss David Moyes has made no secret of his desire to sign Lingard on a permanent deal.

As previously reported, though, the Daily Star Sunday reports that the £25million fee – and his £110,000 per week wage – continue to put the London club off.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Bruno Fernandes’ form and Donny van de Beek’s arrival have dampened Lingard’s Old Trafford prospects.

Nevertheless, the Daily Star Sunday adds that Red Devils chiefs have made their offer to tempt the midfielder into staying.

They have offered him a new three-year deal worth an increased £130,000 per week. However, it remains unclear if Lingard will accept, with the final decision now resting on him.

Should he stay, he would struggle to earn game time. Although, West Ham are proof that funding a permanent deal for the midfielder will not be an easy task.

United would also have the option to trigger an extra year in Lingard’s prospective new deal, as per usual at Old Trafford.

Lingard wants regular game time

Speaking earlier this month, Lingard opened up on his decision to leave United and his subsequent discussions with Solskjaer.

He said: “Regular football is the most important thing for me.

“After going on loan and getting a good run in the team, you started to see the real me, with the goals and the assists.

“I’ve never doubted my ability; I’ve always believed in myself. I spoke to the manager (Ole Gunnar Solskjaer) in pre-season and said, ‘I need game time’.”

