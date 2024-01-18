Jesse Lingard linked with unbelievable Barcelona move after Nott’m Forest exit, with major ‘obstacle’ demolished

Somewhat remarkably, Barcelona could be the next club of Jesse Lingard’s career, six months after he was released by Nottingham Forest.

Lingard remains a free agent after leaving Nottingham Forest just one season into his spell at the City Ground. The attacking midfielder wants to get his career back up and running, but has struggled to find a new club so far.

Recently, Lingard teamed up with some new agents, who – according to the Daily Mail – have offered him to MLS side Portland Timbers.

However, there could yet be a sensational way for Lingard to continue his career in Europe. According to Mundo Deportivo, he has become an option for Barcelona.

Free signings are rarely overlooked by Barcelona these days amid their financial issues. For this season, for example, they took Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City and Inigo Martinez from Athletic Club on those terms.

The latest information suggests Lingard is under consideration as another potential pick-up in the coming weeks.

Interestingly, Mundo Deportivo claims money ‘would not be an obstacle’ for Lingard to agree a deal with Barcelona.

That’s despite him failing to agree anything with either West Ham United or Al-Ettifaq after training with the Premier League and Saudi Pro League sides respectively.

Of course, Barcelona are one of the biggest and most illustrious clubs in the world, which might encourage Lingard to make some sacrifices if there is genuine interest there.

Since he is a free agent, Barcelona are not under pressure to sign him before the deadline of the January transfer window.

The deadline for him to be registered in their Champions League squad, though, would be midnight on February 2.

Barcelona will be up against Napoli in the round of 16 in UEFA’s top continental competition.

It seems more likely that if Barcelona do astonishingly take him, it would be for their domestic games as they defend their La Liga title.

The reasons Lingard has some appeal for Xavi’s side are that he can play in a variety of positions and also poses a threat as a goalscorer.

Nottingham Forest rarely saw that, but he previously scored 35 times for Manchester United. Furthermore, there are still good memories of his nine goals from 16 appearances on loan at West Ham in 2021.

It would be a shock to see Barcelona become Lingard’s next club, but options might be slim for both sides of the equation, leading to an unexpected union.

That said, Mundo Deportivo does confess that the 31-year-old might be ‘tempted’ by a move to the USA.

However, continuing his career at an elite level in Europe would represent more of a ‘dream’.

