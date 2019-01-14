Jesse Lingard pleads with Man Utd star to stay amid worries over new deal

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard hopes that David de Gea will stay at the club despite concerns over his contract situation.

Although Paul Pogba played well and Rashford scored the winner, United’s three points at Wembley was down to the heroics of David De Gea.

De Gea pulled off a series of saves at Wembley to keep United’s lead intact and help deliver Solskjaer’s sixth consecutive win.

The Spaniard denied Harry Kane four times, Dele Alli on three occasions, Fernando Llorente and Toby Alderweireld to ensure Rashford’s first-half goal was enough for United.

Such performances have become the norm for De Gea in recent years and team-mate Jesse Lingard said it was just another day at the office for the Spain goalkeeper.

“It’s a normal day for him, he was excellent,” he said. “They looked like scoring but he’s saved us.

“We see that in training and it pays off when it comes to the big games. Some of his saves, you’re like, ‘Oh my god’.”

De Gea’s contract with United expires next summer but Press Association Sport understands talks on a new deal are ongoing and Lingard hopes the 28-year-old extends his stay at Old Trafford.

He added: “He’s one of the best keepers in the world, if not the best. We want him to stay. Having a keeper like that gives you extra confidence. He’s a great goalkeeper.”

