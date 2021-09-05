Man Utd star scores twice as England sweep Andorra aside in qualifying

Jesse Lingard bagged two goals for England as the Three Lions eased past Andorra in World Cup qualifying.

There was a carnival atmosphere under the arch before kick-off as fans showed their appreciation for an unforgettable summer. Much-changed England responded with a comfortable, if unspectacular, 4-0 victory against the side ranked 156th in the world, with Lingard being joined by Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka on the scoresheet.

Southgate completely changed the side from Thursday’s 4-0 win with Wednesday’s tough trip to Poland looming large.

The alterations meant, perhaps unsurprisingly, the hosts lacked coherency against an Andorra side sitting deep and looking to making life difficult.

Saka saw a goalbound shot blocked by Chus Rubio after impressive play by 18-year-old Jude Bellingham. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder then showed lovely footwork in the build-up to the opener.

Lingard took a good touch in the 18th minute before finishing into the bottom corner on his left foot. The 28-year-old ran to the corner and emulated the celebration of new Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Patrick Bamford was getting into good spaces as he looked to net on his debut, with the Leeds striker heading across for Conor Coady to send an overhead kick just over.

After the interval, Chelsea’s Reece James hit the crossbar with a powerful strike from long range.

Southgate turns to regular stars

Reliable performers Jack Grealish, Mason Mount and Harry Kane then came off the bench and linked up for the second goal.

Grealish and Mount caused problems down the left wing before the latter was brought down in the box. Kane dispatched of the resultant penalty to bag his 14th consecutive goal in England qualifying.

The spot-kick also saw him become England’s joint-fifth highest goalscorer alongside Michael Owen.

Andorra had done well to keep England at bay for so long, but their players were looking exhausted. They went on to concede two more.

Lingard made it 3-0 in the 78th minute with a low drive and then turned provider for birthday boy Bukayo Saka. The Arsenal winger, who turns 20 today, headed home Lingard’s cross from close range.

Kane should have added another, but England will be satisfied with this straightforward win.