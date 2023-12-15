Jesse Lingard: Shock Newcastle, Fulham contract offers revealed, as ideal next destination emerges

Jesse Lingard was offered the chance to join either Newcastle United or Fulham when leaving Manchester United in the summer of 2022 but rejected them in favour of a switch to Nottingham Forest, it has been revealed.

After falling down the pecking order at Man Utd in the first half of the 2020-21 season, Lingard pushed for a loan move away from Old Trafford in January 2021. He wanted to start playing regularly again and also regain his confidence in front of goal.

The attacking midfielder went on to sign for David Moyes’ West Ham. He enjoyed a great spell at the London Stadium, notching nine goals and five assists in 16 appearances to help West Ham finish sixth in the Premier League and qualify for the next season’s Europa League.

Lingard was expected to join West Ham on a permanent basis that summer, as Moyes had become infatuated with him.

However, he was promised an opportunity to impress at Man Utd if he returned there, and that is exactly what the Englishman did.

But Lingard once again struggled at Man Utd in the 2021-22 campaign. While he made 22 appearances in all competitions, he only picked up 354 minutes of playing time in the league, which works out at less than four full games.

As such, it came as no surprise when Lingard and Man Utd parted ways in summer 2022, as his contract expired.

The Man Utd academy graduate rejected West Ham once again by penning a one-year contract with newly-promoted Forest. The deal raised eyebrows as Lingard reportedly earned an initial £115,000 a week at Forest, and it had the potential to rise to a whopping £200k per week through bonuses.

Jesse Lingard struggles at Forest after Newcastle, Fulham bids

But Forest did not have to pay Lingard many bonuses as he flopped at the City Ground, registering only two goals and two assists in 20 games. All of those goal contributions came in the League Cup too, as Lingard failed to muster a goal or assist in his 17 league outings.

The 31-year-old is once again a free agent and on the lookout for his next club. But things could have been far different.

The Athletic have provided a report looking at Lingard’s situation and it includes some interesting information on the offers he received in summer 2022.

They state that prior to his move to Forest, Lingard was given the opportunity to join either Newcastle or Fulham. Both top-flight clubs were ready to hand him a four-year contract, which would have made his long-term future more certain.

But the Warrington-born ace instead decided to accept Forest’s more lucrative, short-term proposal. And that decision has proven to be a big mistake.

While Newcastle finished fourth last season and Fulham managed 10th, Forest ended up four points off the relegation zone and in 16th spot.

It is unclear whether Lingard would have become a big hit at either Newcastle or Fulham, though what is certain is that he wasn’t helped by the host of new arrivals at Forest, of which he was part of.

It is unlikely the 32-time England international will get another opportunity at a Prem club. Instead, he looks set to leave Europe altogether and play at an easier level.

Goal report that Lingard is eager to try out Major League Soccer in the US, in a move which would see him follow Barcelona and Argentina legend Lionel Messi.

