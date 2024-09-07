Jesse Marsch hits out at USMNT stars, Gregg Berhalter as Pochettino deal poised to be struck

Canada national team head coach Jesse Marsch appears to have taken a parting shot at his former American counterpart, Gregg Berhalter, for making the USMNT players feel too comfortable in their roles.

Former Leeds United boss Marsch, who was passed over for the US national team post, helped lead Canada to the semi-finals of the Copa America over the summer as the host nation crashed out at the group stage in embarrassing fashion.

And speaking to CBS Sports ‘Call It What You Want’ podcast ahead of Saturday’s USA-Canada friendly matchup in Kansas City, Marsch was asked if the player pool for the USMNT needs to get tougher.

“Look, I don’t know… But here’s the funny thing is a lot of the players that were clamoring to get Gregg back, were also the ones that are now saying that it’s time to move on,’ Marsch observed.

“I don’t know. For me, this sport and this world that you play in has to be about constantly being challenged to be your best, period. I don’t care who the coach is.

“And there shouldn’t be a comfortability. There should always be a drive to be better. And yeah, it’s fun to be on teams, right?

“You want the process of growth and improvement to be an enjoyable one, but it has to be about demands, right? And this life should never be about complacency, right?

“If you want to be a good professional coach, a good professional player, a good professional team, this has to be about the drive and the obsession to be your best.

“And the only way to do that is to constantly to be challenged and to be put over your head, to be asked more, to have higher standards, higher demands.

“So I don’t care if it’s the US team or it’s any team. That’s what professional football is.”

USMNT players ‘too comfortable’ under Berhalter

Back in July of this year, in the aftermath of the loss to Uruguay that doomed the US to their early exit, midfielder Weston McKennie admitted: “We all have a comfortability with Gregg, and we all understand him; we’ve had him for a long time.

“He’s progressed the team very far from where we started off four or five years ago, and I think the connection that we have with him is important… Whatever happens, happens, but I think if he’s the coach we’re all happy.”

Those comments where then echoed by McKennie’s former Leeds teammate Tyler Adams, who added: “I absolutely have faith in him. I didn’t think it’s a coach’s job in a lot of situations. You know, we put a game plan in place; guys need to follow the game plan, of course, but you’re a footballer at the end of the day.

“How many times have you played the game? You need to be able to find solutions on the field, as well. He’s stuck with us through a lot of tough moments; I think we’re going to stick with him as well. I think that’s important.”

The US decided not to keep Berhalter on though and the latest reports state that US Soccer officials are flying to Barcelona to finalize a deal to make Mauricio Pochettino their new coach.

