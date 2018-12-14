Jewish Leadership Council responds to reports of Chelsea anti-Semitic chanting

The Jewish Leadership Council has described anti-Semitic chanting by some Chelsea supporters as “thoroughly depressing”.

The unsavoury behaviour of a minority of Blues’ fans has been highlighted for a second successive match, with Chelsea condemning a derogatory chant about Tottenham supporters, featuring anti-Semitic language, during Thursday night’s Europa League game with Vidi in Budapest.

The JLC endorsed Chelsea’s condemnation in a statement on Friday.

JLT chief executive Simon Johnson said: “We utterly condemn this second incident of racism by Chelsea fans in a week.

“The latest anti-Semitic incident is thoroughly depressing, especially in light of the dedicated work that Chelsea FC has done to address the problem.

“We completely endorse the club’s strong statement and would support them in any robust action which they now take against the perpetrators.”

Chelsea and the Metropolitan Police opened investigations after alleged racist abuse was directed at Manchester City’s Sterling by a section of home supporters during last Saturday’s match at Stamford Bridge. Four Blues fans were subsequently suspended.

However, minutes into the London club’s next match, the derogatory chant was audible inside the Groupama Arena, prompting a scathing response from the club which questioned the “brainpower” of the individuals responsible.

Board of Deputies vice-president Amanda Bowman said in a statement: “We commend Chelsea FC’s prompt intervention following anti-Semitic songs sung by a section of Chelsea supporter’s at the club’s Europa League game in Hungary.

“This disgraceful behaviour must be challenged and the perpetrators identified and punished. The Board of Deputies is fully behind Chelsea’s ‘Say No to Anti-Semitism’ campaign launched this year.

“However, this incident and the abuse aimed at Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling last Saturday demonstrate that football still has much work to do before racism on the terraces is eradicated.”

Chelsea in January launched a campaign to raise awareness and educate about anti-Semitism in football and the club, including owner Roman Abramovich, who is Jewish, is disgusted at the latest incident.

A Chelsea spokesman said on Thursday night: “Anti-Semitism and any other kind of race-related or religious hatred is abhorrent to this club and the overwhelming majority of our fans. It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities.

“We have stated this loud and clear on many occasions from the owner, the board, coaches and players.

“Any individuals that can’t summon the brainpower to comprehend this simple message and are found to have shamed the club by used using anti-Semitic or racist words or actions will face the strongest possible action from the club.”