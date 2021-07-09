Race for Tottenham target gets more crowded with Man Utd involvement

Tottenham do not have a clear path to the signing of Joachim Andersen, as Manchester United remain in the hunt for the Lyon defender, according to reports.

Andersen seems to be one of Tottenham’s top targets as they look to strengthen in defence this summer. While they are in talks to sign his Danish compatriot Jannik Vestergaard from Southampton, they want more than one signing in the position. After a solid season with Fulham, Andersen could be an ideal reinforcement.

The 25-year-old was one of Fulham’s better performers during his loan spell from Lyon, despite the club suffering relegation from the Premier League. He made 31 appearances and scored one goal.

Lyon will be looking to sell him this summer, leading to a potential opportunity for Spurs. They could offer him the chance to remain in London and take the step back up to European level.

In fact, he was recently named as their main target for the summer and is believed to be open to the move.

But things might not be as advanced as it seems. According to Foot Mercato, it is very much still a two-way battle between Tottenham and Man Utd for Andersen’s services.

Like Tottenham, United are looking to strengthen in defence ahead of the new season. Raphael Varane is their top target, but they do have some alternatives in mind as it won’t be easy to negotiate with Real Madrid.

Andersen is cheaper and a few years younger than Varane, although he lacks the same top-level experience. Even so, he would be an interesting option at Old Trafford to partner Harry Maguire.

Tottenham may therefore have to speed up their own negotiations if they want to get their man. Managing director Fabio Paratici wants to make two signings at centre-back, so Andersen could be one of them.

Lyon’s asking price is €30m, given that they still have Andersen under contract for three years. But they still are planning to cash in on him this summer, so he may be back in the Premier League soon.

Man Utd, Tottenham also battling for Romero

Another defender who is on both shortlists is Atalanta’s Cristian Romero, who was chosen as the Serie A defender of the year for 2020-21.

The 23-year-old joined Atalanta on loan from Juventus last summer, with an option to buy for just €16million.

The Bergamo outfit are expected to take up that option. They will then demand a whopping €60m (£51.5m) to consider his immediate exit, as reported by Calciomercato.

Romero chipped in with three goals and three assists in 44 appearances last season. He also averaged two tackles and three interceptions per game and won the majority of his aerial battles.

Man Utd and Tottenham have both been linked with a potential move for him. After these developments, though, Andersen would be cheaper.

