Joan Laporta hinted at a potential return to Barcelona for club legend Lionel Messi after being re-elected club president for a further five years in a landslide victory on Sunday.

The 63-year-old will begin his second-consecutive term – and fourth overall – from July 1 after winning just over 68% of the vote against his rival for the role, Victor Font.

Tech magnate Font tallied almost 30%, with the remaining votes void or invalid, as Laporta secured 32,934 tickets compared to 14,385 from his rival.

Speaking after the win, Laporta predicted big things for a Barcelona side that has been financially hit hard over the last few years, saying “It makes us unstoppable. No-one will stop us. Exciting years lie ahead. They will be the best of our lives.

“This is a wonderful club, where the members elect their president and their board of directors. A club unique in the world, truly extraordinary.”

One of the topics that quickly emerged during the conversation was Messi’s unrivaled connection with the club, having ended his more than 20-year association in 2021 when he joined PSG before heading to current club Inter Miami two years later.

The 38-year-old won 10 LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues during his time in Catalonia, with Laporta leaving the door wide open to a potential return for the Argentine.

Indeed, Laporta said: “Leo will remain connected to FC Barcelona in whatever way he chooses.”

The Barcelona supremo also reiterated that “the doors of Barça are always open to him whenever he wants to continue strengthening and bringing greatness to this institution that is FC Barcelona.”

As for Font’s failed attempt to take the top job, having also lost out to Laporta four years ago, he added: “We are saddened because we were very excited about transforming the club and bringing it closer to its fans. It’s a shame.

“But we accept the result, as we must, and congratulate the president-elect, Joan Laporta, and his board of directors.”

Despite their financial struggles, Barca still managed to claim a domestic treble under Hansi Flick last season and currently lead rivals Real Madrid by four points at the top of LaLiga standings.

They face Newcastle United on Wednesday night in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, having drawn 1-1 on Tyneside in the opening leg.

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More Barcelona news: Rashford move latest; Arsenal to snatch striker target

Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, has revealed an update on Marcus Rashford’s future at the Nou Camp, and it could be bad news for Manchester United.

Elsewhere, Arsenal could blow Liverpool’s record-breaking £125m move for Alexander Isak away with a reported striker signing of their own worth £130m that will have a potentially major impact on Barcelona.

Finally, Erling Haaland remains firmly on the radar of both Barcelona and Real Madrid, but TEAMtalk sources have explained why any move for the prolific striker is not expected this summer.

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