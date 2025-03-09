Joan Laporta speaks out on tragic Barcelona death as players pay their tributes

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has spoken out on the ‘sudden’ death of the club’s first-team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia, with the Barca players also paying tribute following the shock events on Saturday.

Garcia tragically passed away just hours before Barcelona’s match against Osasuna, with the LaLiga match postponed as a result, despite the fact that fans had already gathered inside the Camp Nou – with the announcement made just 20 minutes before kick-off.

Speaking later on Saturday evening, Barcelona president Laporta confirmed Garcia died earlier on Saturday afternoon ‘at the team’s training camp’.

“A man very much loved by everyone passed away this afternoon during the team’s gathering at the hotel,” Laporta told Barcelona’s official website.

“As you can imagine, the players, the coaching staff, the coach, everyone was very sad. There was an overwhelming sense of sadness because he was a very beloved person. We all loved him.

“He was a man who travelled to every match to take care of all the players, the coaching staff, anyone. He never said no to anyone. A great professional, a great doctor. It is very sad what happened.

“This is very painful new. It has left us devastated, in a state of shock, because it was so sudden.

“We got in touch with his mother and his wife to offer our condolences and support in these painful moments.

“We wanted them to know immediately. Carles leaves behind two children Gerard and Ana. His wife, as you can imagine, was also deeply affected. we want to be there for all of them.”

Devastated Barca stars pay their respects

Devastated Barcelona players also paid tribute to Garcia, with midfielder Pedri among the first to share his condolences.

“I still can’t believe it,” the Spain international wrote on Instagram. “A big hug to Carles’ family and friends.”

Goalkeeper Marc ter Stegen added: “I am at a loss for words. I send all my strength and support to your family and friends. Rest in peace. We will miss you very much and we will always carry you in our hearts, Carles.”

Alongside a picture of the two of them together, Spain playmaker Dani Olmo said: “It’s hard to believe and accept everything that has happened.

“Carles, thank you very much for everything you have helped me with, not only this year, but throughout my entire career. You will be greatly missed, and you will always be remembered in our hearts, and in the hearts of my family. RIP Doc”

Ronald Araujo also said: “Unbelievable. Rest in peace Doc. Much strength to the family and friends. May God strengthen their hearts in this difficult time.”

