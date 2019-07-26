Joao Felix names Liverpool star in his all-time favourite XI

Atletico Madrid’s new star signing Joao Felix has named Liverpool stalwart Virgil van Dijk in his all-time favourite XI.

The Portuguese youngster completed a £113million transfer to the LaLiga giants from Benfica earlier this summer.

Felix was an unused substitute as Portugal beat Van Dijk’s Holland to win the inaugural UEFA Nations League final last month, and is a huge fan of the Reds centre-back.

Not only did the 19-year-old winger name the Dutch skipper in his all-time XI, but he also admitted that Van Dijk is the most difficult player to dribble past in world football.

Indeed, the 27-year-old was statistically only dribbled past once in a total of 56 appearances for club and country last season.

Van Dijk was also included in Felix’s all-time XI in a back three which comprised of Dani Alves and Marcelo, with David de Gea in goal.

It’s an impressive line-up to be fair…

Joao Felix’s all-time XI would be incredibly fun to watch 😍 pic.twitter.com/Z7SfdrzqHB — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 25, 2019

