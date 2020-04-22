Manchester United are highly unlikely to bid for Joao Felix this summer with a report identifying the four players considered more of a priority than the Atletico Madrid playmaker.

The Portugal star moved from Benfica to Atletico Madrid last summer in a deal that set the LaLiga giants back €130m as they wasted no time investing their windfall courtesy of Antoine Griezmann’s transfer to Barcelona.

Felix, however, has not quite has the desired effect in the Spanish capital and Le10 Sport claimed in an exclusive they could move him on if they received a tempting offer – leading the French outlet to claim a move to United could be on.

And those reports appeared to gather pace on Tuesday when AS reported that his agent Jorge Mendes was trying to facilitate the transfer amid claims a deal could go through for a knockdown fee of just £72.9million.

However, a report in Bleacher Report claims that, while United do admire the player having scouted him rigorously during his Benfica days, they are highly unlikely to make a move to sign him this summer.

And according to the Daily Express, United instead have four other transfer priorities ahead of any prospective swoop for Felix – with a deal for Jadon Sancho top of their priorities list and seemingly looking a good bet to go through after this huge claim.

In addition to the likely £116.2million investment for Sancho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also looking to sign a new striker.

Links to Harry Kane, partially due to the price, have been dismissed this week, but it seems the United manager is looking to bring in another hitman if the price is right; Odion Ighalo looking the obvious one if a deal can be agreed.

In addition, Solskjaer is also looking to sign a new central midfielder and remains hopeful of a deal for £35m-rated Jude Bellingham, who looks set to leave Birmingham this summer. The teenager, however, is also attracting strong interest from Borussia Dortmund and will seemingly have to make a straight choice between the pair when it comes to leaving St Andrew’s.

And finally, Solskjaer is also said to be keen on landing a long-term central defensive partner for Harry Maguire. With Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and possibly also Phil Jones set to depart, the Norwegian wants to bring in another defender to push Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly for the role of Maguire’s partner in defence.

One man who could be an option is RB Leipzig’s French defender Dayot Upamecano, who has an exit clause worth €60m in his contract.

Felix admits Atletico Madrid struggles

So whatever happens, it seems a deal for Felix looks a long way down United’s priority list this summer and, even accounting for the sale of Paul Pogba, do not have a bottomless pit of cash and despite the feeling they are one of just three Premier League sides able to splash the cash this summer.

Felix himself has admitted his time at the Wanda Metropolitano hasn’t quite gone to plan so far, but it seems he has no intention of thinking about a move away from the Spanish capital.

“It is a dream for any player to be able to play in one of the best teams in the world,” he said.

“Atletico is one of them.

“I had several clubs chasing me but I ended up choosing Atletico because it was the one I liked the most and I think it will give me the best conditions to progress in my career.

“We work very well together and that is positive.”

He then added: “I just play to have fun. You don’t have to think you’re going to be the next Ronaldo or that you’re going to win this or that.

“You just have to have fun and enjoy the moment to the fullest.”

In other United news, Solskjaer is reportedly ready to cash in on one of Jose Mourinho’s final signings at the club as part of a five-man summer clearout.