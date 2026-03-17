Manchester United and Liverpool are both stepping up their interest in Joao Gomes, TEAMtalk understands, with the Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder emerging as a major transfer target ahead of the summer window.

United are firmly in the market for at least one new central midfielder – and potentially two – as they prepare for a key rebuild in the middle of the park.

While names such as Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton have long been among their primary targets, sources have confirmed that Gomes has now firmly entered their thinking following a string of standout performances.

Liverpool are also placing increasing importance on strengthening their midfield this summer, with uncertainty lingering over the long-term futures of Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones. They believe they need more options in the holding role.

As a result, both United and Liverpool have been actively monitoring Gomes in recent weeks, carrying out detailed checks on the Brazilian as they weigh up a potential move.

The 25-year-old’s recent form has only heightened that interest. Gomes has been instrumental in Wolves’ impressive Premier League victories over Aston Villa and Liverpool, delivering commanding displays that have underlined his potential to top clubs.

However, the race for his signature is far from a two-horse contest. We can reveal that Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have also made enquiries as they track his development.

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Joao Gomes has admitted ‘great desire’ to join Liverpool

Sources also indicate that, while relegation-threatened Wolves are hopeful of retaining key talents such as Mateus Mane, as previously reported, there is an acceptance behind the scenes that Gomes is likely to move on this summer if the right offer arrives.

Despite the growing transfer noise, Gomes remains fully focused on his immediate objectives. The midfielder is determined to secure his place in the Brazil national team squad for this summer’s World Cup finals.

His decision to remain at Molineux has so far proven justified, with the midfielder earning inclusion in the latest squad selected by Carlo Ancelotti.

Gomes may have already dropped a hint about where he ideally wants to play, though, and it could be bad news for United.

Back in 2022, when he was still playing for Brazilian giants Flamengo, the midfielder said he dreams of playing for Liverpool one day.

Asked if he would play for Liverpool or if he prefers another Premier League team, Gomes said: “Liverpool is a team I would play for. I have a great desire to play there.”

Of course, Gomes’ stance and opinion may have changed four years later, but it’s worth noting that he was keen on a switch to Anfield at the time, prior to joining Wolves.

With interest mounting from across the Premier League and his stock continuing to rise, Gomes is shaping up to be one of the most in-demand midfielders heading into the summer transfer window.

Latest Man Utd news: Baleba opportunity / Goretzka update

Meanwhile, we have revealed that Brighton could dramatically reduce their asking price for another United midfield target, Carlos Baleba, from £100m to around £70m, making a summer switch to Old Trafford more feasible.

The Seagulls, for their part, ‘expect’ Baleba to leave and have identified Ghanaian international Caleb Yirenkyi as a potential long-term successor.

In other news, United continue to be linked with Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, who is set to be available on a free transfer this summer, when his contract expires.

The 31-year-old has also captured the attention of Arsenal, but reports suggest that the Red Devils would be favourites to sign him should they make a concrete move.

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