Joao Mario drops hint over chances of extended West Ham stay

New West Ham loan signing Joao Mario has already given a strong hint that he may be looking for a permanent stay in England.

The Portugal international joined on loan from Inter Milan last month and claimed in an interview with West Ham’s official Irons’ magazine that he could see his long-term future at the London Stadium.

“I will try to do my best. It’s important for me to show my quality in a West Ham shirt. I am glad to be here and I will give everything,” said Mario.

​“I have played in two Premier League games now, with different results, and I can see right away that the game is really fast and physical.

“The intensity of the English game is high and that’s good for me because it will add things to my game that I don’t have yet. I’m happy to be playing at this level and will try to improve myself every time I go onto the pitch.”