€160m duo ‘want to come’ to Real Madrid and play for Jose Mourinho after Jorge Mendes ‘offers’

Joao Neves and Ruben Dias are willing to leave Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, respectively, and join Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, according to a report, which has also revealed Jose Mourinho’s desire to sign one of Serie A’s best defenders.

After enduring a second successive season without a major trophy, Real Madrid are now determined to make major signings this summer.

There is an agreement in place between Real Madrid and Jose Mourinho over replacing Alvaro Arbeloa as Los Blancos manager.

The impending elections at the Spanish and European giants have put the appointment of Mourinho on hold, but it is hard to see anything other than a win for Perez again.

According to El Debate, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Joao Neves is willing to move to Madrid, and so is Man City defender Ruben Dias.

Both Neves and Dias are Portugal internationals, and both are clients of super-agent Jorge Mendes.

The Spanish news outlet has reported in its headline that ‘Jorge Mendes offers Joao Neves and Rúben Dias to Real Madrid’.

The report has noted that ‘The PSG midfielder and the City defender want to come’.

El Debate has reported about Neves: ‘Young Joao Neves also plays for the French club and has been on Real Madrid ‘s radar for quite some time.

‘He’s a top-level midfielder, the position the sporting director and Mourinho are keen to fill.

‘The problem is his price.

‘PSG aren’t a selling club, as we saw with Mbappe, and if they agree to this deal, they’ll demand €80 million plus bonuses.’

Dias is reported to be on ‘Real Madrid’s shortlist’ and wants to move to Estadio Bernabeu.

The report has noted about the Man City defender: ‘Guardiola’s departure from City opens the door for many players, and Dias has stated his desire to join Real Madrid.

‘It’s a target. At 29, he wants to experience one last great adventure at the highest continental level.

‘His price tag is around €80 million, a figure Real Madrid will likely reduce if they pursue the move.’

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Jose Mourinho wants Alessandro Bastoni at Real Madrid

The report has also revealed Mourinho’s desire to sign Alessandro Bastoni from Inter Milan in the summer of 2026.

The 27-year-old Italy international is one of the best defenders in Serie A.

Bastoni is at the top of his game at the moment, and former Inter manager Mourinho reportedly wants to work with him at Estadio Bernabeu in his second spell in charge of the Spanish powerhouse.

El Debate has reported that Mourinho has ‘personally convinced’ Bastoni to move to Madrid.

Barcelona were keen on Bastoni, but the Spanish champions have decided not to pursue their interest in the defender.

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