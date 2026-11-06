Jobe Bellingham earns England call-up as Thomas Tuchel leaves out three big stars

Jobe Bellingham is in the England squad, with Cole Palmer left out

Jobe Bellingham has been rewarded for his impressive form at Borussia Dortmund with a first call-up to the England senior squad, having been identified as a player under consideration by Thomas Tuchel and his coaching staff back in September.

The 21-year-old midfielder has enjoyed a very good season in Germany, with his performances catching the attention of the England boss.

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed two months ago, Tuchel and his staff had been keeping a close eye on Bellingham as they assessed their options ahead of future international camps.

Now that interest has translated into a place in the senior squad, with Jobe named alongside his older brother Jude for England’s upcoming Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain.

It marks a significant moment for the Bellingham family, with the younger brother now set to join Jude on the international stage after establishing himself as an important player at Dortmund.

We understand Middlesbrough striker Will Lankshear was also seriously considered for a place in the squad, but ultimately missed out because of ongoing injury concerns. Those issues forced the forward to sit out Boro’s midweek defeat at Wrexham, and they have proved a major obstacle to his hopes of earning an England call-up.

There was a place for Jobe in Tuchel’s selection following the omission of Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer, who withdrew from the previous international break.

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Palmer, Foden, Dewsbury-Hall surprise England abstentees

Although Palmer is now available again, he has not been included in what is England’s final camp of 2026.

Manchester City’s Phil Foden has also been left out, while Fulham youngster Josh King has been handed the nod ahead of Everton’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

David Moyes has been vocal in calling for Dewsbury-Hall to be included, and the attacking midfielder has been particularly impressive in Everton’s back-to-back victories over Newcastle United.

There were also notable selections in defence, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Djed Spence included despite having had limited game time, while Arsenal’s Ben White has also been named in the squad.

But one of the biggest talking points is undoubtedly Jobe Bellingham’s inclusion.

We first revealed in September that the Dortmund midfielder was firmly on England’s radar, and his performances over recent months have now earned him the opportunity to make his senior international breakthrough.

England face Spain and Croatia in the Nations League group stage next week, in what could prove to be two very interesting clashes for the Three Lions.

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