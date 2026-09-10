Jobe Bellingham is in line for a senior call up to Thomas Tuchel's England squad

Jobe Bellingham has emerged as a contender for an England call-up, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that members of Thomas Tuchel’s staff are impressed by the Borussia Dortmund midfielder – and he could be one of three exciting young stars set to be called up.

England are preparing for their first fixtures since their World Cup heartbreak, with Tuchel assessing his options ahead of a demanding run of Nations League matches in the coming weeks.

The Three Lions will host World Cup winners Spain at Wembley on September 26 before facing Czechia at home on October 6. Those fixtures sandwich away trips to Croatia and Czechia as Tuchel begins to reshape his squad following the disappointment of the summer tournament.

TEAMtalk understands the England boss is considering something of an overhaul, with a number of players who were involved in the pre-World Cup camp set to retain their places.

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott and Fulham youngster Josh King are in contention after impressing Tuchel during that camp.

We can now confirm that England Under-21 star Bellingham is also firmly on the radar of England staff, with his performances for Borussia Dortmund at the beginning of the season strengthening his case for a senior international opportunity.

The 20-year-old has started the campaign in impressive form in Germany alongside Felix Nmecha, after finishing last term in fine form.

Now that progress looks set to earn him a spot in Tuchel’s senior squad, with the exciting prospect of seeing both Bellingham brothers in action for the Three Lions…

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Jobe Bellingham making rapid strides with Dortmund

After struggling in the opening months in the Bundesliga following his high-profile move from Sunderland, he is increasingly establishing himself as an important player for Dortmund.

Indeed, such was his improvement that we revealed over the summer that the player was being monitored by Manchester United and was considered by their recruitment team before they prioritised moves for Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos instead.

His development has been closely monitored by England too, with staff particularly impressed by the progress he has made since leaving Sunderland.

Bellingham has already represented England at youth level and has followed a different path to his older brother Jude, who has established himself as one of the country’s biggest stars and a key figure for Real Madrid.

Jobe’s performances in Germany are now putting him firmly into the conversation for a senior call-up, although no final decision has yet been made on his inclusion.

Tuchel is looking at several younger players as he assesses how best to refresh his squad, and Bellingham’s versatility and development have caught the attention of those making the selections.

With four Nations League fixtures providing Tuchel with an opportunity to assess his options, Bellingham has a chance to force his way into the England picture.

Sources indicate that he is very much on the radar, and his continued strong form at Dortmund could yet earn him his first senior call-up.