Real Madrid are ready to go to ‘war’ with Manchester United and Arsenal for Jobe Bellingham, according to the Spanish media, as the Sunderland midfielder’s comments on his future come to light.

Bellingham is one of the best young players in England and is on the radar of top clubs in the Premier League. Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are said to be keen on the Sunderland midfielder, while Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim has personally requested his club’s bosses to bring Bellingham to Old Trafford.

The 19-year-old is valued at £20 million by Sunderland, who stand a chance of getting promoted to the Premier League via the Championship playoffs.

The Spanish media have revealed Madrid’s interest in Bellingham, who is the younger brother of their superstar midfielder Jude Bellingham.

According to Defensa Central, Madrid president Florentino has told Jude Bellingham that Los Blancos will ‘end up signing his brother’.

The Madrid supremo, ‘half joking, half serious’, has intimated to the 21-year-old England international midfielder that he has been told that Jobe Bellingham is ‘very good’ and will take his place in the Los Blancos team.

Last season’s LaLiga and Champions League winners are ‘aware’ of interest from top Premier League clubs and are ready to go to ‘war’ for the England Under-21 international midfielder, who won Championship Young Player of the Year for this season.

‘A war is coming for the signing of Jobe in the coming months’, notes the report.

Like his elder brother, Bellingham came through at Birmingham City and made the move to Sunderland in 2023.

The teenager has scored four goals and given three assists in 40 appearances in the Championship this season, with Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris describing him as a “powerful” midfielder who “wants to affect the game” and “learns so very quickly” in Goal in December 2024.

What Jobe Bellingham has said about his future

Bellingham is a very mature young player, just like his elder brother.

The Sunderland midfielder was asked about his future at Sunderland in early March.

The teenager gave a mature response and spoke about growing and developing as a player.

Bellingham told The Northern Echo: “I’ve been given the chance by coaches and managers that thankfully I’ve got and have had here, and when I was younger at Birmingham.

“There’s been a lot of failure along the way, but exposure to those experiences has been massive.

“You get some success and sometimes you don’t, but you learn, and it’s important that you do learn and you do review these experiences. It’s great learning, and it really helps you develop.

“I think because of the way I am, I’ve used it to boost myself and try to keep going and get better and better.

“That’s where I think I’ve done quite well in improving from last season and the season before that, and hopefully onto next season as well.

“I want to keep on improving, and I think that’s the most important thing because you can have all the talent in the world, but it’s about, ‘Can you go again? Can you keep going and get better and better?’ That’s something that I pride myself on and something that I want to keep doing.”

