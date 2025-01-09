Jobe Bellingham has reportedly made a decision over his future at Sunderland following reports that a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ is in place, as both Arsenal and Manchester United are heavily linked with a move.

The younger brother of Real Madrid and England superstar Jude Bellingham has been in outstanding form so far this season, playing a major role as The Black Cats push for promotion back to the Premier League after being relegated eight years ago.

Bellingham has scored four goals and added three assists in 23 Championship outings this term while playing in several different central midfield roles. Indeed, despite his attacking threat, the 19-year-old has played many of his games in a holding role.

That sort of versatility, to go along with the Bellingham name, has seen Sunderland reportedly slap a £20million price tag on the teenager’s head – not bad for a player who only cost £1.5m when he joined from Birmingham 18 months ago.

Arsenal and United are not expected to be overly active in the market this month but both clubs have scouted Bellingham regularly and FootballTransfers claims that a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ is in place with Sunderland ‘should a suitable offer arise’ from a Premier League club.

However, The Sun reports that Bellingham has no plans to leave the north east club this month, despite some serious interest in his services, which includes Arsenal, United and also Crystal Palace.

Indeed, it’s reported that the talented midfielder actually has his eye on a move to Europe in the summer to continue his development abroad and follow the path taken by his elder sibling, who joined Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham, before his eventual move to Real.

Bellingham loving life at Sunderland

While Bellingham has not spoken directly of his future of late, he did drop a strong hint he was happy at The Stadium of Light last month – having built up a strong affinity with Sunderland’s supporters.

Speaking after a recent win over Swansea, he said: “I try and calm myself down most of the time, to be honest with you.

“But when I score, I just seem to lose it, but I don’t know why. I just lose it, especially when it’s in front of the away fans and the manner of the win, which it was.

“They’re unbelievable moments and that’s why you play football. They’re moments that you live for.

“When there is a bit of adversity, that’s the reason you build your character so that you can come back from those moments and they don’t beat you up. Unbelievable, unbelievable moment. I love the fans, they’re amazing.”

Bellingham is set to be back in action for Sunderland on Saturday when the Black Cats welcome Championship rivals Stoke City in the FA Cup third round, while Arsenal host Man Utd in one of the glamour ties of the round on Sunday.

Latest Arsenal news: Gunners shortlist Brentford attacker / Former Emirates star tipped to return

Arsenal have shortlisted one of the most underrated and consistent wingers in the Premier League, and when a transfer can take shape has been revealed.

Bukayo Saka is unquestionably one of the finest wingers in the Premier League but is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery to repair a hamstring injury. In his absence, Arsenal have dropped more points in the Premier League and saw their 13-match unbeaten run snapped by Newcastle in the League Cup on Tuesday night.

The north London outfit have never truly possessed a right winger who can lighten the load on Saka over the past few seasons but, according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, they aim to sign a new left-footed right winger in the near future.

Taking to X, Plettenberg revealed Brentford ace, Bryan Mbeumo, has been shortlisted by The Gunners.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on another Brentford star in Mikkel Damsgaard, while ex-Gunner Tomas Rosicky is in line to replace Edu as sporting director at the Emirates.

IN FOCUS – Jobe Bellingham stats