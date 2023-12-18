Jobe Bellingham: Real Madrid plans to sign Sunderland star threatened as London giants get in on the act

Chelsea and Real Madrid are among several top clubs tracking Sunderland starlet Jobe Bellingham, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The 18-year-old midfielder is considered to be one of the world’s most exciting young talents, putting in some impressive performances for the Black Cats.

Bellingham is the younger brother of Real Madrid and England star Jude and has made 21 appearances in the Championship this season, scoring four goals and making one assist in the process.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Real Madrid are among the sides keeping tabs on his situation and should he get close to matching his brother’s talent, will move to bring him to Spain. However, they face competition from clubs around Europe, including Chelsea.

The London side are keen to bring in the world’s best young talents as part of a long-term plan and have been continuously scouting Bellingham junior over the past two years.

There was even a dream to bring him and his brother to the club at one stage. Todd Boehly is a huge fan of Jude and was keen to lure him to Stamford Bridge. A double deal was even discussed before he ended up moving to Madrid.

It was not possible due to the club’s need to sell players, however, and how advanced negotiations were between Los Blancos and the former Borussia Dortmund man.

READ MORE: West Ham in ‘strong’ push to sign Chelsea man after brutal Boehly decision; Euro giants make first contact for signing

Chelsea, Real Madrid tracking Jobe Bellingham

Sunderland signed Jobe from Birmingham City in the summer for a fee believed to be around £5m and immediately made him a key player, despite him being only 17 years old when he completed the move.

He is tied down to a four-year deal and the club are adamant he will not be sold before the end of the season, with the Black Cats planning to keep hold of him for as long as possible.

The midfielder, who can also play up front, has been capped four times at England under-19 level and has represented his country at every age group of the youth system thus far.

He is regarded as one of the most promising talents in English football but time will tell if he is at the level of his older brother.

There have been scouts from Italy, Spain, Germany and England in attendance to watch him in some of his 21 appearances this season and Sunderland will struggle to keep hold of him beyond 2024.

With that in mind, we could see Jobe playing alongside his brother Jude if Real Madrid opt to make a move for the Sunderland star next summer.

DON’T MISS: Jose Mourinho finally reveals true reasons why Mo Salah, Kevin de Bruyne were sold by Chelsea