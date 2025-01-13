Real Madrid have received a huge boost in their quest to sign Jobe Bellingham from Real Madrid, with Manchester United dealt a crushing blow as a Spanish report lifts the lid on the Sunderland midfielder’s desires over his future.

Bellingham is one of the best young midfielders in the EFL and has been superb for Sunderland since signing from Birmingham in summer 2023. The 19-year-old is a major reason why the Black Cats are in the running for automatic promotion from the Championship.

The teenager has scored four goals and has weighed in with three assists in 23 Championship appearances for the Black Cats this season. Bellingham found the back of the net seven times and provided one assist in 43 starts in the Championship in the 2023-24 campaign.

Described as a “powerful” midfielder who “wants to affect the game” by Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris, Bellingham has caught the eyes of Spanish giants Madrid.

Fichajes has reported that Madrid scouts have been hugely impressed with what they have been of Bellingham and would like the defending European champions to sign him and reunite him with his elder brother Jude Bellingham.

Los Blancos have noted that Jobe Bellingham’s playing style is similar to his elder brother, who joined the defending European champions from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023.

Madrid view the Sunderland midfielder as “a strategic investment for the future”. Fichajes has claimed that Bellingham himself finds a move to the Santiago Bernabeu “appealing”.

Bellingham’s inclination to join Madrid will come as a blow for Arsenal and Manchester United. Both the Premier League clubs have been linked with the teenager.

Man Utd are looking for dynamic players in the middle of the park to help head coach Ruben Amorim re-establish the team in the Premier League top four.

As for Arsenal, the Gunners are keen on strengthening their midfield and continuing their progress under manager Mikel Arteta.

Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in Jobe Bellingham

Arsenal and Man Utd are not the only clubs from the Premier League who are keen on a deal for Bellingham.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been told that Tottenham Hotspur are showing interest in the Sunderland midfielder as well.

Tottenham, though, are not planning to make a move for Bellingham until the summer of 2025.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk that Sunderland would prefer to sell Bellingham at the end of the season to cash in on him now.

The Black Cats are only three points behind leaders Leeds United in fourth place in the Championship table and are aiming to win automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Losing Bellingham in the middle of the campaign would severely damage Sunderland’s chances of winning promotion, so a sale in the summer of 2025 would make more sense for them.

Latest Real Madrid news: Tchouameni exit, Mendes competition

While Madrid are keen on signing Bellingham, there is a chance that they could lose a more established midfielder in 2025.

It has been reported that Liverpool and Manchester City are keen on Aurelien Tchouameni and believe that he could be tempted to leave Madrid at the end of the season.

Tchouameni has established himself as an important player in Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season and has been playing as a centre-back despite being a midfielder by trade due to injury issues.

Madrid are on the hunt for a left-back in January and are looking at a potential deal for Nuno Mendes with reports claiming that Alphonso Davies could sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the defending Spanish and European champions are facing competition from Manchester United and Manchester City for the signing of Mendes, who could sign a new deal with PSG.

There is also speculation that Madrid want to sign a rising Tottenham Hotspur star.

It has been reported in the Spanish media that Los Blancos are ready to make a bid of more than €50m (£42m, $51m) for Archie Gray.

Madrid have been impressed by Gray and want a deal done in January, but TEAMtalk understands that Spurs will not sell him for that price given that they signed him for £40m just last summer.

STATS: Jobe Bellingham for Sunderland this season