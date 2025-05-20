Borussia Dortmund have made a bold move for Jobe Bellingham, sources have told TEAMtalk, as we reveal why the German club believe that they could sign the Sunderland midfielder ahead of the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

Bellingham has been on the books of Sunderland since the summer of 2023 when he joined from Birmingham City. The 19-year-old has been a revelation at the Black Cats and has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Championship.

The teenager scored seven goals and gave one assist in 47 appearances last season, and has found the back of the net four times and provided three assists in 42 matches in all competitions this campaign.

Sunderland will take on Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final on Saturday and will become a Premier League club for the first time since 2017 if they win it.

However, sources have told TEAMtalk that it does not affect Dortmund’s interest in Bellingham, with the Bundesliga club determined to secure the services of the younger brother of Real Madrid and England international midfielder Jude Bellingham regardless of how the Black Cats’ fate is decided on Saturday.

Bellingham’s maturity, technical quality, and ability to operate as both an attacking and deeper-lying midfielder for Sunderland have drawn comparisons to his elder brother and have brought the attention of a host of top sides.

Dortmund are among those clubs, and we understand that the German outfit have made a big move to try to secure a deal for the EFL Championship Young Player of the Season – and there is a growing belief that Saturday’s Wembley showdown will be the player’s final outing in Sunderland colours.

The German club’s delegation, including manager Niko Kovac and sporting director Sebastian Kehl, recently flew to Newcastle to hold talks for Bellingham, signalling their intent to secure a deal around £25m.

This move underscores Dortmund’s confidence in Bellingham’s potential and their determination to sign him, even if Sunderland win promotion to the Premier League.

If Sunderland do agree to sell Bellingham for £25million, then it will be their second-biggest ever outgoing.

Jordan Pickford holds the record for Sunderland’s most expensive ever sale when Everton paid £30million for the goalkeeper back in 2017.

Reason behind Dortmund confidence in Bellingham chase – sources

The Bellingham family’s existing relationship with Dortmund, forged during Jude Bellingham’s transformative three-year stint, adds weight to the pursuit.

While Premier League clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea have shown serious interest, Dortmund’s promise of regular playing time and elite coaching could sway Bellingham.

With Bellingham under contract until the summer of 2028, Sunderland will demand a fee matching his potential, but Dortmund’s determination is clear, and they are ready to make a bold move to land the English midfielder.

TEAMtalk understands that Dortmund’s interest in the teenager is driven by their strong relationship with the Bellingham family and their proven track record of nurturing young talent.

Die Borussen’s interest in Bellingham is strategic, not sentimental. The Bundesliga giants, renowned for developing young stars like Jude Bellingham, Jadon Sancho, and Erling Haaland, see the 19-year-old as a perfect fit for their model.

