Joe Allen moves to quell claims Bradley Johnson bit Stoke star

Stoke midfielder Joe Allen has moved to deny claims he was bitten by Derby midfielder Bradley Johnson during the Potters’ 2-1 win on Wednesday evening.

The incident came in the aftermath of a challenge from Peter Etebo on Richard Keogh which saw the Potters player sent off.

The match was screened live on Sky Sports and replays appeared to show Johnson sinking his mouth into Allen’s shoulder.

It is thought he only succeeded in getting a mouthful of the Wales international’s shirt, and Allen was bemused by suggestions he was bitten.

Both players were booked, and Allen told the Stoke Sentinel: “People asked me at half-time what had happened and suggested I’d been bitten, but to clear it all up, that didn’t happen.

“He might have caught a bit of my shirt, but I think we can lay that one to rest.”

Rams boss Frank Lampard said of the incident: “Joe Allen and Gary Rowett just said there wasn’t much in it (the alleged incident), I haven’t seen it again, so I can’t give any information other than that.”

Counterpart Gary Rowett, speaking immediately after the game, said: “Originally someone said to me Bradley Johnson’s bit Joe Allen.

“I’ve spoken to Joe Allen, he’s said nothing problematic, and the referee. We certainly won’t be pushing for anything and I hope no-one else does.”