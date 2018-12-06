Joe Gomez diagnosed with fracture after Ben Mee tackle

Joe Gomez will be out of action for a minimum of six weeks after breaking his leg in the 3-1 win at Burnley.

The England man sustained a fracture to the lower left leg during the success at Turf Moor on Wednesday night.

Gomez left on a stretcher and had to be substituted on 23 minutes after a strong tackle from Ben Mee – a tackle which Sean Dyche labelled “fantastic”.

“There were some excellent tackles. The only one that was questionable was Bardo’s (Phil Bardsley),” said the Burnley boss.

“Ben Mee’s was a fantastic tackle and I think Gomez realised that. We send him our best if there is any injury but it wasn’t from a bad tackle.”

The official Liverpool website say that Gomez’s injury was “further assessed” at Melwood before the fracture was diagnosed.

“Initial indications suggest the 21-year-old is facing a spell of up to six weeks out of action, though this is dependent on how his treatment and rehabilitation programmes progress,” read the statement.