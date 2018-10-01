Joe Gomez believes he is a part of the best Liverpool squad in years – and has hailed the way contributions are being made by those not considered first-team regulars.

The former Charlton man started the season as a regular under Jurgen Klopp, but has found himself rotated in recent weeks as the Reds boss has utilised his squad to the full.

Virgil van Dijk had some strong words of warning for some Liverpool squad men not considered regulars under the Reds boss, but Gomez showed his softer side by praising their contribution and of the sweet moment Daniel Sturridge stepped off the bench to score a screamer and salvage a 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Sturridge now has four goals to his name this season and Klopp admitted on Saturday the striker has alway remained in his thinking.

The striker’s contribution is characteristic of this impressive squad depth, and speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Gomez hailed how the Reds are “stepping forward” across the pitch: “We have an amazing squad this year and so many individuals are stepping forward and making big contributions. Long may it continue.

“Chelsea are obviously going to be title contenders this year so to come away with a point and prevent them from winning does a lot for us.

“We were on the receiving end of a few moments like that last season.

“I remember Willian got a late equaliser against us at Anfield. It was nice to be on the other side of it this time.”

Gomez was then asked if he believes the Reds can continue their fine start to the season and push the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea for the Premier League title.

Assessing their prospects, Gomez said: “For the team, momentum is carried on. It’s been a good start in the league and we need to build on it. It’s still early. We need to try to punish teams.”

Liverpool next face a tricky trip to Napoli in the Champions League, before a huge match with Manchester City on Sunday.

