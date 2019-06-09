Joe Gomez sends message to England fans who booed Virgil van Dijk

during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 2, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Joe Gomez insists he was left confused by the England fans who jeered his Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk during the Three Lions’ defeat to Holland on Thursday.

Gareth Southgate’s side let slip a 1-0 lead handed to them by Marcus Rashford’s penalty to lose 3-1 after extra time, as their chances of a first trophy since 1966 slipped through their fingers.

Harry Kane has already spoken about his awful week.

And England fans appeared to take their frustrations out on Van Dijk, who received a barrage of abuse despite lighting up the Premier League with his defensive prowess all season for Liverpool.

Gomez, who was an unused substitute in the game, said he was surprised by the response to the PFA Players’ Player of the Year, and questioned the necessity of the fans’ actions.

Gomez said: “I don’t know where it was coming from. I hadn’t see him do anything wrong. It doesn’t pose much benefit for us as a team.

“We get on the ball and play the same way. I don’t see the relevance with it. Maybe they were just following on. I don’t think it affected us or the way we play as a team.”

Gomez will start Sunday’s third place play-off against Switzerland at the end of an emotional week that has not only seen him win the Champions League but welcome baby Kyrie to the world.

“It has been a bit of a whirlwind week,” the Liverpool defender said.

“Obviously they were two big highs for me and it was special that they were both incorporated in such a short space of time.

“But, yeah, it was a positive experience for me and a week I will treasure forever.”

Gomez laughed when asked whether he had considered calling the baby Jurgen and chuckled again when asked if Kyrie had worn the Champions League winners’ medal.

“No, not quite,” he said. “He’s struggling to hold up his head!

“I am trying to get him to hear my voice as much as possible, but, yeah, credit to her and what they do at home.”

