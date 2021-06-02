Tottenham man issues comical response to reports of shock Bale decision

Gareth Bale’s Tottenham and Wales team-mate Joe Rodon has said there is “no chance” of the player retiring from football after the European Championships this summer.

Speculation surrounding Bale‘s future in the game emerged in the latter stages of this season, when he refused to tell reporters his next destination after his spell in north London. Indeed, he stated that it would “cause chaos” if he revealed it so close to the international tournament.

The 31-year-old made a remarkable return to Tottenham from Real Madrid last summer, after a turbulent time in the Spanish capital that resulted from an ongoing rift with ex-boss Zinedine Zidane.

As he looked to get some crucial minutes under his belt in the Premier League, he initially struggled to re-adapt to life in England, with an apparent lack of match fitness seeing him fall down the hierarchy under Jose Mourinho.

Despite this, the Cardiff native has been able to recapture his best form in recent weeks. Having only started 10 games in the 2020/21 season, he has returned 16 goals and three assists across all competitions.

With the European Championships fast approaching, the Wales captain will look to inspire his team to footballing glory for the first time in the country’s history, after their agonising semi-final defeat to Portugal in the tournament five years prior.

He has reiterated that he is “fully focused on the Euros” despite rumours of his retirement.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Rodon dispelled any rumours of him hanging up his boots any time soon.

“No chance! It’s all on Gareth and I’ve got nothing to do with that, but none of us at Wales want him anywhere near retirement and we want him for as long as possible,” he said.

“He’s just a big kid! He’s brilliant to have around the dressing room, and obviously, everyone knows what he does on the football pitch. Off it, he’s just brilliant to have around and he’s a great character.”

Bale has high praise for Rodon

Rodon has also been included in Wales’ 26-man squad for the tournament alongside Bale and received great praise from his captain for his inclusion.

In a recent press conference, Bale hailed Rodon as one of Wales’ hottest talents and praised his progression both for Spurs and his country.

He said: “He has come on leaps and bounds this season, made such a progression in his football, he has got better and better and looks like a real strong defender, sharp, and he is looking better and better.

“He will be one of the top defenders in the Premier League in years to come.”

Wales will kick off their Euro 2020 campaign with a group game against Switzerland on June 12.