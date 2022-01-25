Joe Rothwell could be on the move as Blackburn Rovers receive fresh bid

AFC Bournemouth have submitted a fresh transfer approach for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell.

Rothwell has been linked with a move away from Ewood Park to the Vitality Stadium for a number of weeks now. And according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, Bournemouth have submitted a new £2 million offer as they look to get their man.

Bournemouth are looking to weaken one of their promotion rivals with both teams currently in the top three.

Rothwell has three goals and seven assists in the league for Blackburn this season in 27 appearances, helping his side to an unexpected promotion charge.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, which could tempt Blackburn Rovers into selling.

The midfielder was also missing from Blackburn’s latest fixture against Middlesbrough with a suspected back problem. This news could raise suspicions about the true meaning behind Rothwell’s absence.

However, Blackburn would be unlikely to sell to a direct promotion rival. Head coach Tony Mowbray is going to want to keep hold of his players for the remainder of the season.

This is despite Rovers pulling off a fine victory over Middlesbrough without Rothwell in last night’s fixture.

It remains to be seen whether Rothwell’s three year spell at the club will come to an end this month. Bournemouth may need to up their efforts if they are to get their man.



Tony Mowbray’s delight over players performance

Sam Gallagher was the hero in last night’s victory over Middlesbrough as his late strike was enough to claim a vital three points.

Head coach Tony Mowbray was delighted with the striker’s performance and believes he’s good enough for the Premier League.

After capitalising on a Paddy McNair mistake, Gallagher thundered in a fine effort to seal the win and send Blackburn into second place in the league table.

Speaking after the game to LancsLive, Mowbray stated: “He’s got all the attributes to be a top player. His ambition has to be to get to the Premier League, hopefully with this club.

“If not, the Premier League can look at this monstrous boy who can run like the wind and has a rocket of a right foot. Why can’t he play in the Premier League?

“He has to learn the game and he’s doing that. He’s working really hard at it and I’m delighted he’s getting the rewards.”

