Joel Matip makes key admission over Liverpool defence

Joel Matip has told Liverpool they must tighten up defensively if they are to compete for the Premier League title next season.

The Reds are battling to secure a top-four finish this season under Jurgen Klopp having seen their title challenge fall away after a string of disappointing results over January and February.

But while Liverpool appear to have put their winter blues behind them – they are the top scorers in the Premier League with 69 goals so far this campaign – it’s at the back where they are struggling, having conceded 40 – more than anyone in the current top five.

Matip reckons the competitive style of football in England doesn’t help their tactics and acknowledges they will need to improve their defence in time for next season.

“We know that we have to improve our defence, but it’s also the style of play which makes it difficult in England,” Matip told Bild.