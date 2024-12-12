Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to step up their efforts to sign a new central defender in the January transfer window, with Ange Postecoglou desperate for more competition in that area after being decimated by injuries again this season.

Having lost Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero for parts of last term, the first-choice duo are currently sidelined once again ahead of Thursday night’s Europa League trip north of the border to face Rangers at Ibrox.

With Ben Davies also out, Ange Postecoglou is planning to use versatile summer signing Archie Gray alongside Radu Dragusin against the Scottish giants, with the former Leeds United man having impressed in that position during pre-season.

However, with Tottenham continually struggling to field their first-choice pairing in that position, along with the fact that Dragusin has looked less than comfortable at times and Davies is out of contract next summer, a fresh addition is likely to be paramount in the new year.

And, according to a report from Give Me Sport, Spurs technical director Johan Lange will lead negotiations in the club’s bid to beat out the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City to Bournemouth’s Illia Zabarnyi.

The 22-year-old central defender has been an impressive performer since moving to the south coast from Dynamo Kyiv in January 2023, making 62 appearances for the Cherries so far.

The report adds that the 45-cap Ukraine international could cost more than £50million and it remains to be seen whether the club are willing to pay that much for a player who could end up being third choice when Van de Ven and Romero are both fit.

He could, however, be regarded as an option to replace Romero, who continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid and who this week revealed his frustration at Tottenham’s lack of ambition in the transfer market.

Zabarnyi a strong option for Tottenham

Signing the Bournemouth man would be a good addition for a Tottenham side that do concede plenty of chances under Postecoglou due to his open style of play.

Zabarnyi only extended his contract on the south coast back in July, hence Bournemouth’s high valuation of the player amid strong interest in his services.

Standing at 6ft 2in, Zabarnyi is a dominant force in both penalty areas – something Postecoglou could do with given his side’s struggles when it comes to defending set-pieces.

The Ukraine international is comfortable on the ball, reads the game well and also has decent pace for a player of his size – an asset that is critical when it comes to playing Postecoglou’s high defensive line.

Zabarnyi is also a bit of a ball magnet in his own area, registering 4.5 clearances per game (as per Whoscored) and averages 1.5 tackles per 90, along with 1.1 interceptions per game.

In short, Tottenham could land a centre-back who is realising his potential in the Premier League and, at just 22 years of age, could be around in north London for years to come.

Latest Tottenham news: Spurs close in on Irish start / Double Lille deal mooted

Tottenham are reportedly in advanced talks to land 10-goal St Patrick’s striker Mason Melia, with the club ‘pulling out all the stops’ to land the Irishman.

Spurs have become known for landing exciting youngsters of late. In the summer, they landed teenage trio Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray and Min-hyeok Yang.

And it appears as if they are closing in on another move for Melia next.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have held talks with the representatives of two players who are both in their prime, and the double coup won’t cost Spurs a penny in transfer fees, according to a report.

According to a fresh update from TBR Football, Spurs have ramped up a superb double deal that can help make next season a more fruitful affair in the form of Lille pair Angel Gomes and Jonathan David.

IN FOCUS – Tottenham’s centre-back issues highlighted